Verizon Frontline earns Harris Co., Texas Emergency Services District contract

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline has been awarded the contract to deliver connectivity and smartphones for the Harris County, Texas Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 11. Verizon Frontline delivers the advanced network and technology first responders need to achieve their mission.



Verizon Frontline will deliver America’s most reliable network1 and smartphones for use in Harris County ESD No. 11 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) trucks and ambulances to help achieve their mission and better serve the County’s residents.

Over the course of the year, Harris County ESD No. 11 responds to more than 55,000 calls and provides emergency medical services to more than 600,000 residents across 177 square miles of North Harris County.

“When lives are on the line and every second counts, the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 team can count on Verizon, the No. 1 network in public safety2,” said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector. “Verizon Frontline was built from the ground up with the needs of first responder agencies like Harris County ESD No. 11 in mind, including priority and preemption and commitment to real interoperability, regardless of network, platform or device.”

For more information on the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11, please visit their website .

1 America's most reliable network based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 3 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

2 Based on quarterly third-party market share data, Q1 2021.