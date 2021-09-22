Pijper Media Partners with Outbrain to Power Recommended Content

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, is proud to announce today a new partnership agreement with Pijper Media, a renowned media owner in The Netherlands. Via a multiyear partnership, Outbrain will be exclusively managing audience engagement and development via the company’s recommendation technology across all the websites within the Pijper Media’s network. Pijper Media, which includes brands such as Grazia, Marie Claire, and Beau Monde, serves more than 12 millions page views per month to their Dutch audience.

“The quality of Outbrain’s advertiser network greatly influenced our decision to partner with them and we look forward to an increase in ad quality compared to previous partners,” said Anton Pijper, CEO of Pijper Media. “Outbrain’s suite of products, aimed to boost the monetization of our inventories, also played a key role in securing our partnership, as previous partners had over promised and under delivered in this aspect; we look forward to seeing the results they will yield.”

Pijper is among the first media groups in the Benelux region to fully implement Outbrain’s Smartfeed technology, a personalised feed experience powered by artificial intelligence made up of a multitude of organic and sponsored links, including advertising formats such as Click-to-Watch Video, Carousel, and App Install Smartads. The Explore More feature, another Outbrain product currently seeing success in regions such as France and Germany, is expected to boost the monetization of Pijper’s placements.

“Adding Pijper Media via a multiyear deal to our network of top-tier media owners is a real achievement for Outbrain. It illustrates the growing momentum Outbrain is currently achieving in both the Netherlands and the entire region,” said Magdalena Flick, Managing Director Benelux at Outbrain.

“I am confident Pijper Media is in great hands with our local Dutch team and that together, we are already building a successful collaboration utilizing our offerings such as Smartfeed. We continue to focus on creating long-term partnerships with our publishing partners through the trust and transparency we provide and this collaboration is yet another proof point of what we are building towards,” said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain.

Outbrain is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables one-third of the world's online consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries worldwide and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

