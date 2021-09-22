Intrado Introduces New HouseCalls Pro Capabilities to Help Health Systems Seamlessly Engage with Patients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intrado Introduces New HouseCalls Pro Capabilities to Help Health Systems Seamlessly Engage with Patients

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading digital patient engagement platform now offers referral management among its many automated workflows and integrates with Cerner and Meditech EHR systems

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global technology-enabled services company, today unveiled new capabilities within HouseCalls Pro, its digital patient engagement platform. HouseCalls Pro automates workflows and fosters true two-way communication between patients and health systems, creating a superior healthcare experience for patients and improving long-term outcomes.

HouseCalls Pro’s new automated referral management capability improves referral closure rates and care coordination for patients that require treatment by a specialist. Instead of staff calls to patients ending up in voicemail, patients are contacted via text messaging (SMS) for scheduling. Based on their response, the patient can self-schedule the appointment via SMS or be connected, in real time, to the referred department.

“HouseCalls Pro gave us the ability to efficiently reach out to 6,000 patients via text and allow them to self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments quickly while saving more than 500 call center staff hours. It also significantly reduced our no-show rate to just one percent, which meant more patients got vaccinated, improving public health for all,” said Nathanael Kempff, Integration Architect at Confluence Health, a Washington State-based health system.

With the addition of SMS-based referral management, HouseCalls Pro is creating more opportunities for healthcare organizations to connect with patients, including:

  • appointment self-scheduling,
  • appointment reminders,
  • automated recall for wellness and preventative care,
  • health education,
  • pre- and post-procedure instructions,
  • account balance notifications, and
  • vaccination outreach.

“We worked with Intrado HouseCalls Pro to develop a new automated referrals workflow,” shared Jessica Boutain, Senior Application Analyst, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. “We are pleased to share that within a few weeks we expanded the initial deployment of three specialties to 30 specialties. We’re engaging more patients more efficiently, which is helping us achieve patient health and resource goals.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities: Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities

Other new capabilities include deep integration with Cerner and Meditech electronic health record (“EHR”) systems without the complex Health Level Seven International (HL7) interfaces required by other solutions. The platform triggers communications from, and writes responses back to, the EHR. As a result, hospitals and health systems can leverage existing IT investments to automate patient engagement, saving time and money. HouseCalls Pro already offers such integration with Epic, Athenahealth, and NextGen.

“The HouseCalls Pro platform leverages EHR systems to free clinicians and support staff from onerous manual tasks and phone-based communications so they can spend more time focusing on patient care. That’s a win for patients, staff, and health systems alike,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

These unique features and benefits explain why 100 percent of users surveyed by KLAS said they would purchase HouseCalls Pro again. For more information about HouseCalls Pro, please visit: intrado.com/healthcare.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contacts

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402.716.6578

ti?nf=ODMyOTk1MyM0NDE2NDc2IzIwMDYxNjU=
Intrado.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment