Universal Technical Institute Launches BMW FastTrack Program in 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Program is designed to provide students with advanced knowledge of BMW vehicles and will expand the BMW footprint to six Universal Technical Institute Campuses

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, will initially launch the new BMW FastTrack elective at its Avondale, Arizona, and Orlando, Florida campuses in January 2022. It will launch at its Long Beach, California campus in May 2022. These three campuses are open for program enrollment today.

Universal_Technical_Institute_Logo.jpg

The FastTrack program replaces the BMW STEP program currently offered at two UTI campuses and will serve a larger number of students and BMW dealerships. Subject to regulatory approvals, UTI plans to extend the BMW FastTrack program to three additional locations by the end of 2022.

The BMW FastTrack program trains students in 12-week sessions and is an intensive, BMW-specific elective program with training on current models and advanced training on diagnostic paths and computer strategies unique to the world-class brand. After successfully completing the program and taking a certification test, participants will achieve BMW's Associate Level status, which qualifies them for an entry level maintenance technician position.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with BMW by bringing the BMW brand to more of our campuses and students," said UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations and Services Sherrell Smith. "As with all our programs, the FastTrack program will be taught by highly experienced instructors who are committed to preparing students for technical careers with a premium automotive brand. UTI is differentiated in the marketplace by its broad array of manufacturer and industry partner relationships."

"By partnering with UTI on the BMW FastTrack program, we are providing an opportunity for students to get a head start on a rewarding career at one of our 350 BMW dealerships nationwide," said Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager, BMW of North America.

For more information about Universal Technical Institute, visit https://www.uti.edu/.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Founded in 1965 and with more than 225,000 graduates in its history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and also offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

About BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 143 BMW motorcycle retailers, 116 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Media Contact
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
480-710-6843

favicon.png?sn=LA14663&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-launches-bmw-fasttrack-program-in-2022-301382128.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14663&Transmission_Id=202109220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14663&DateId=20210922
