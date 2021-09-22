Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Establishes New Corporate Headquarters in Los Angeles, California

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Establishes New Corporate Headquarters in Los Angeles, California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company"), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that the Company has officially relocated its corporate headquarters to Brentwood, California, which is considered to be one of the most affluent neighborhoods on the Westside of Los Angeles.

AXTG_photo.jpg

The recent move to the Los Angeles area is in line with the Company's vision of attracting the most sophisticated and opportunistic creators, owners and curators of specialty NFT projects to launch on to the Company's ETHFUND platform. This includes, but is not limited to, attracting local celebrities, musicians, athletes and artists who wish to expand their creative and artistic offerings through the development, creation and marketing of NFT's.

In addition, the Company will also utilize the 2600 square feet of office space to provide for demonstrations of its social media application TiENCHAT, the newly released TiENFARM miner, and presentations and demonstrations of the T8 Exchange and ETHFUND, and will house the latest enterprise version Ethereum miner to educate those interested in mining digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

"As this industry is growing more and more each day, it was very apparent to us that we make Los Angeles the home for our corporate headquarters" commented Mr. Tien. "We will be primarily using this new office space for administration and marketing purposes and to further showcase our technology and capabilities as it relates to the creation of NFTs to joint venturers, investors, and to be able to participate in high end, sophisticated projects," further commented Mr. Tien.

The new corporate offices can be located at 11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90049.

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
[email protected]
626-429-2780
Twitter: @AXTG2021
StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/AXTG

favicon.png?sn=IO15168&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axis-technologies-group-inc-establishes-new-corporate-headquarters-in-los-angeles-california-301382371.html

SOURCE Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15168&Transmission_Id=202109220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15168&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment