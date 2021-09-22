Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Establishes New Corporate Headquarters in Los Angeles, California

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC: AXTG ) ("AXTG" or the "Company"), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that the Company has officially relocated its corporate headquarters to Brentwood, California, which is considered to be one of the most affluent neighborhoods on the Westside of Los Angeles.

The recent move to the Los Angeles area is in line with the Company's vision of attracting the most sophisticated and opportunistic creators, owners and curators of specialty NFT projects to launch on to the Company's ETHFUND platform. This includes, but is not limited to, attracting local celebrities, musicians, athletes and artists who wish to expand their creative and artistic offerings through the development, creation and marketing of NFT's.



In addition, the Company will also utilize the 2600 square feet of office space to provide for demonstrations of its social media application TiENCHAT , the newly released TiENFARM miner, and presentations and demonstrations of the T8 Exchange and ETHFUND, and will house the latest enterprise version Ethereum miner to educate those interested in mining digital assets and cryptocurrencies.



"As this industry is growing more and more each day, it was very apparent to us that we make Los Angeles the home for our corporate headquarters" commented Mr. Tien. "We will be primarily using this new office space for administration and marketing purposes and to further showcase our technology and capabilities as it relates to the creation of NFTs to joint venturers, investors, and to be able to participate in high end, sophisticated projects," further commented Mr. Tien.



The new corporate offices can be located at 11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90049.



About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.



Axis Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCPINK:AXTG ) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.



