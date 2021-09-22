E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Acquires Sijie Cleaning Service Expanding to Public Places Cleaning Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Acquires Sijie Cleaning Service Expanding to Public Places Cleaning Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FUZHOU, China,, Sept. 22, 2021

FUZHOU, China,, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that its affiliated variable interest entity, Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. ("E-Home Pingtan") had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire 51% equity interests of Fuzhou Sijie Cleaning Service Co., Ltd. ("Sijie Cleaning") in cash. The acquisition marks a significant step of E-Home expanding its household cleaning business to public places cleaning market and will improve E-Home's cleaning business service capacities and scopes.

"Joining forces with E-home, our company will accelerate the development of our one-stop high-end cleaning service business and gain more market shares with the strong support of E-home's brand reputation and investment. Our firms share a similar goal – we are client-focused with a long-range and multidimensional growth strategy," said Tingchun Zeng, actual controller of Sijie Cleaning.

Wenshan Xie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "we believe that the addition of Sijie Cleaning will enable us to comprehensively integrate E-Home's advantageous resources in nanny, maternity matron, housekeeping and other household services personnel to achieve the interoperability of household + public places cleaning, service personnel and service capacities to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. This acquisition further implements our expansion strategy and strengthens our competitiveness in the market."

Sijie Cleaning is an integrated and professional cleaning company, providing one-stop high-end cleaning services. It is mainly engaged in providing cleaning services, environmental testing, formaldehyde treatment and indoor and outdoor wall cleaning. Sijie Cleaning has served many renowned public places including long-term cooperating partners, Fujian Hall and the Provincial Party Committee Reception Center - Fuzhou Lakeside Hotel with crystal lamp cleaning, daily cleaning and stone materials maintenance. Fuzhou Lakeside Hotel is the first high-end on-site cleaning project that Sijie Cleaning has undertaken since its inception, and the cooperation term is ten years. In addition, Sijie Cleaning owns a one-stop high-end home cleaning training base, providing comprehensive and professional personnel trainings, and a high-end home cleaning flagship store, providing leather care, dry cleaning, curtain cleaning and other services.

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, Internet home and senior care, and hospital care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results.

For more information, please contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Phone: 718-213-7386
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN14501&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-home-household-service-holdings-limited-acquires-sijie-cleaning-service-expanding-to-public-places-cleaning-market-301382180.html

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN14501&Transmission_Id=202109220830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN14501&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment