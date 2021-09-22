Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros for a chance to win Dutch for a Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros for a chance to win Dutch for a Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

100 lucky Dutch Rewards members will win

PR Newswire

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee, is celebrating National Coffee Day by kicking off Dutch for a Year where 100 winners will win a free drink every day for a whole year!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8835856-dutch-bros-coffee-national-coffee-day-win-dutch-for-a-year/

Customers get a chance to instantly win when they use the Dutch Bros app to make a purchase or redeem a reward at the window (limit one chance per day). Winners will receive a free drink every day for a whole year!

"Our customers are the absolute best and we're so stoked to give them a chance to get their daily fix for free," said Ashley Smith, lead broista. "Make sure to show your broista your Dutch Pass the next time you roll through!"

Customers can order and enjoy specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

"The best part of the Dutch Bros app is that we really tried to insert our culture," said Kristen Flemington, Senior Director of Digital Marketing. "We don't want to take away from the Dutch Bros experience so we built in features that would enhance it."

The app allows members to pay contact-free, earn points and score rewards! The Dutch for a Year promotion lasts through October 31 or until 100 winners have been selected, whichever comes first. See official rules here. The Dutch Bros app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros' Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

DutchSkate_1632309770158-HR.jpg
DutchHappy_1632309795203-HR.jpg
Logo_Dutch_Bros_Coffee_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ13266&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-national-coffee-day-with-dutch-bros-for-a-chance-to-win-dutch-for-a-year-301382767.html

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ13266&Transmission_Id=202109220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ13266&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment