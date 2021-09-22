Logo
$2 Million in New Grants Aimed for LGBTQ+-owned and Ally Restaurants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Teams Up with Grubhub To Offer String-Free Funds for Struggling Restaurants Impacted by Covid

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's vulnerable LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and bars serving food will find a vital lifeline this fall stemming from the partnership formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and Grubhub. These small business owners have been among hardest hit by Covid impact with loss of jobs and income over the past two years.

Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBTQ+ community and certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses nationwide, have opened applications for their NGLCC/Grubhub Community Impact Grant Program. The grants are expected to range from $5,000 to $100,000.

"We often say at NGLCC that 'If you can buy it, an LGBTQ+-owned business can supply it.' That is especially true of the LGBTQ+-owned restaurants across America who kept our communities and first responders fed throughout the pandemic. We're proud to partner with Grubhub in offering these grants to support these businesses throughout the nation. America's 1.4 million LGBTQ+-owned business owners have shown incredible resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, in turn, we can help them recover stronger than ever," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson.

Throughout June, NGLCC was named the official partner of Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which has raised tens of millions of dollars for organizations in need since launching in late 2018. The partnership welcomed Grubhub and Seamless diners to opt-in, round up their order total, and donate the difference, with the company matching eligible donations from Grubhub+ members. The proceeds raised will now be made available through NGLCC to support the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+-owned restaurants.

"As the world starts to return to a new normal, we know many businesses are rebuilding and reopening, especially LGBTQ+-owned restaurants that are often the pillars of their communities," said Kevin Kearns, senior vice president of restaurants at Grubhub. "We're thrilled to partner with NGLCC and give back to the LGBTQ+ community - one that has shown incredible strength and support for those in need throughout the pandemic."

Under the innovative grant program, the NGLCC has set a goal to allocate 30 percent of the funds to businesses owned by people of color and transgender/gender non-conforming individuals.

Restaurants wishing to apply for grants should visit www.nglcc.org/ghgrant

NGLCC and its partners will expertly evaluate applications after the October 12, 2021 closing date. Major grantees will be awarded onstage during the NGLCC Back To Business (B2B) Summit in Hollywood, Florida this November, as well as in local communities.

The NGLCC's network of more than fifty Affiliate Chambers across America will help amplify this grant opportunity to support local restaurants. Those local chambers will also benefit from this initiative's newly established "Affiliate Chamber Fund." This fund will enable any establishment that receives a Community Impact Grant Program that is not currently a member of an NGLCC local affiliate chamber to have one year of membership paid. Additionally, many of NGLCC's more than 300 corporate partners enhanced their Pride 2021 programming with food orders from Grubhub during their programming with Employee Resource Groups and community partners - a best practice expected to continue throughout future Pride celebrations.

For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program regarding restaurant eligibility requirements, timelines, how to apply, and more, please visit www.nglcc.org/ghgrant.

Contact: [email protected]

About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses, known as Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® (Certified LGBTBE®) suppliers.
www.nglcc.org @nglcc

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.


favicon.png?sn=PH14807&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-million-in-new-grants-aimed-for-lgbtq-owned-and-ally-restaurants-301382703.html

SOURCE National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14807&Transmission_Id=202109220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14807&DateId=20210922
