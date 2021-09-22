ServiceMax Appoints Pavel Kovar as Chief Accounting Officer

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the appointment of Pavel Kovar as Chief Accounting Officer. Reporting directly to Chief Financial Officer Simon Edwards, Kovar will oversee global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, and internal controls functions as the company prepares to list on NASDAQ, as announced previously .

"Pavel has demonstrated strong public company finance expertise as well as a track-record of scaling global teams and we expect he will make significant contributions as we align the global business to improve execution, efficiency, operating margins and our cash position," said Simon Edwards, CFO, ServiceMax. "Pavel's leadership and experience will be instrumental as we drive continued growth this fiscal year and beyond."

Pavel joins ServiceMax from Houzz Inc. where he served as Corporate Controller. Previously, he served as VP of Finance at Tile and held a number of senior finance positions at TiVo, including several years as TiVo's Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining TiVo, he spent eleven years with Ernst & Young in Silicon Valley and Europe. Kovar holds a master's degree in International Trade from the University of Economics, Prague, Czech Republic and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California. He also volunteers on the Supervisory Board of Commonwealth Central Credit Union.

"It is an honor to take on the role and contribute to an organization that has a commitment to its customers, a strong business model and values operational excellence and efficiency in its pursuit of growth and profitability," said Kovar. "I am excited about the opportunity to continue building a best-in-class finance organization to support the Company's global growth initiatives."

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com .

On July 15, 2021, ServiceMax announced a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of HGGC and Industry Ventures ("Pathfinder") to become a publicly traded company (the "Business Combination"). Consummation of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Pathfinder's shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to ServiceMax. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans as they relate to the Business Combination or the consummation of the Business Combination itself, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. ServiceMax cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Pathfinder with the SEC and those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus filed by Pathfinder on February 18, 2021 relating to Pathfinder's initial public offering and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Pathfinder, ServiceMax, their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that Pathfinder and ServiceMax will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent the views of ServiceMax as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while ServiceMax may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of ServiceMax as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed with the SEC

In connection with the Business Combination, Pathfinder has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that includes a prospectus with respect to Pathfinder's securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination and a proxy statement with respect to the stockholder meeting of Pathfinder to vote on the Business Combination. Stockholders of Pathfinder and other interested persons are encouraged to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents to be filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about Pathfinder, ServiceMax and the Business Combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to stockholders of Pathfinder as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Stockholders of Pathfinder will also be able to obtain a copy of the S-4, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, and once available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC without charge, by directing a request to: Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation, 1950 University Avenue, Suite 350, Palo Alto, California 94303. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement and once available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Participants in the Solicitation

Pathfinder and ServiceMax and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described in this communication under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pathfinder and their ownership is set forth in Pathfinder's filings with the SEC, including the final prospectus filed by Pathfinder on February 18, 2021 relating to Pathfinder's initial public offering and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the Pathfinder stockholders in connection with the potential transaction can be found in the registration statement containing the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation, 1950 University Avenue, Suite 350, Palo Alto, California 94303.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Pathfinder or ServiceMax, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

