The Press Chooses Samsara Luggage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Samsara Luggage mentioned in CNN Underscored, USA Today's Yes Magazine and Priority Pass in back-to-back press coverage as travelers look for solutions to navigate the new normal in travel.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML) celebrates its latest press coverage from top tier publications that reported on the company's modern smart luggage that combines functional design with innovative technology. CNN Underscore called Samsara's Aluminum Smart Carry-On "clever". Samsara Luggage was included in the CNN article praising the Smart Carry-On's unique ability to charge devices through its USB-C port, allowing travelers to avoid crowded charging stations and adjust to the new normal in travel. Priority Pass is saying it is "the most futuristic carry-on luggage available", and USA Today's Yes Magazine included Samsara in its "Ready to Roll" piece, hailing its smart features.

Samsara_Luggage_Inc.jpg

"Samsara strives to be a globally relevant and trusted brand," says Atara Dzikowski, co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "This compilation of recent press coverage affirms our integrity and distinguishes our innovation in a vast marketplace. We are honored that such high-profile and prestigious publications chose to recognize Samsara Luggage as an innovator and leading brand in the travel industry."

Samsara Luggage plans to launch its first product from the Next Gen collection in the coming months. Samsara's Next Gen smart carry-on was received with enthusiasm and anticipation by the press after the unveiling at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products. Samsara Luggage unveiled its Next Generation smart carry-on at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Samsara Luggage launched the Smart Weekender Nano Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic nanotechnology protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. Samsara Luggage also launched Essentials by Samsara, safety kit providing commuters with a new layer of safety with protective items like facemasks, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and alcohol wipes. These kits are sold individually and gifted to customers with purchase of the Carry-on Aluminum Suitcase or Smart Weekender Bag.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam is a part of Samsara Direct, a new business model initiated in response to the travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsara Direct leverages the company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-press-chooses-samsara-luggage-301382716.html

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN15425&Transmission_Id=202109220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN15425&DateId=20210922
