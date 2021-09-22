Logo
Global international money transfer provider, OFX (ASX: OFX) named Official Currency Exchange Provider of the National Hockey League

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021

OFX and NHL announce multiyear North American sponsorship

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global international money transfer provider OFX (ASX: OFX) and the National Hockey League today announced a multiyear North American sponsorship, naming OFX as the Official Currency Exchange Provider of the NHL®.

As part of the new partnership, OFX will share with NHL fans how easy and affordable it is to move money around the world from both the U.S. and Canada. OFX will also manage a portion of the NHL's own currency exchange requirements. OFX will highlight the connection between player exchange moves and money exchange moves by sponsoring the NHL.com OFX Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades that provides a one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.

OFX will also have brand presence at the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic and 2022 NHL Stadium Series, in addition to other activation opportunities at NHL tentpole events in future seasons. Additionally, OFX and the NHL will create unique content across OFX and NHL-controlled media platforms to engage fans.

"I'm thrilled to announce this partnership with the NHL, a global sport with players and fans from around the world," said Alfred Nader, President of OFX, North America. "The NHL does a tremendous job of connecting with the passion of its fans and we are looking forward to helping build that connection through support at the League, team and community levels, while offering the League, Players and fans a better way of moving money internationally."

"As a premier global sport that connects people from around the world, the NHL is thrilled to welcome OFX, a leader in global money transfer as our Official Currency Exchange Provider in North America," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "We look forward to OFX providing best-in-class exchange services to our teams, Players, front office staff and fans."

OFX helps businesses and people move money across borders with ease and supports growing domestic businesses with overseas expansion. Recent survey data from OFX shows 69% of respondents are considering international expansion in the next year. OFX provides easy currency transfers, competitive rates, and 24/7 human service to help businesses and individuals save time and money when moving currency from A to B.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

For more information, please contact:

Brad Klein
NHL
[email protected]

OFX
Adam Schiff
[email protected]
+1 (732) 299-5797

2109_NA_NHL_PressRelease_Lockup_1000x563_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF14908&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-international-money-transfer-provider-ofx-asx-ofx-named-official-currency-exchange-provider-of-the-national-hockey-league-301382308.html

SOURCE OFX Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14908&Transmission_Id=202109220830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14908&DateId=20210922
