PASSUR's ARiVA platform is Used to Support Safe and Secure Flight Operations in Afghanistan Through the Launch of IATA's Global ITOP Service

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced that it has expanded its contract with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), to launch the new Global ITOP, the industry platform for global contingency coordination, collaboration, and operational advisories.

This new service is part of a core bundle of services provided by IATA, to IATA members, to minimize costs and disruptions caused by irregular operations (i.e., delay minutes and cancellations), enhance proactive planning in the near-term tactical environment, and increase operational resilience. IATA stakeholders and partners also have the opportunity to join the IATA platform.

"We are very pleased to bring this valuable new service to our members and their stakeholders," said Carlos Cirilo, IATA's Director ATM Infrastructure. "We are continuously looking for ways to deliver on our core mission, and members really benefit from being connected on a global digital advisory platform, especially as we ramp up our restart activities, emerging from the pandemic."

Global ITOP is already playing an important role in facilitating coordination as the industry responds to fast-moving developments in Afghanistan, as noted in this recent IATA statement: "Airlines normally using Afghan airspace and IATA are maintaining constant coordination and communication through the standard contingency protocols and sharing information via the IATA Global Tactical Operations Portal (ITOP)."

As the industry continues its recovery, it will require more than ever, a common platform to address unpredictable demand, capacity, increasingly severe weather, and other geo-political disruptions that impact commercial air travel.

Global ITOP expands the IATA geographical scope – now covering all the official IATA regions (Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North Asia) and adds new capabilities: (1) Collaborative Contingency Team planning (manage disruptive events based on the ICAO CCT Terms of Reference); (2) Global collaborative communications (secure, dedicated chat channels to manage contingency events); (3) Operational advisories expanded to all IATA global regions.

Global ITOP replaces and enhances two earlier ITOP services, ITOP-North America and ITOP Global Contingency Planning, which PASSUR developed for IATA as operational advisory services managed from the IATA Help Desk.

Global ITOP is built as an integrated part of PASSUR's ARiVA platform, which delivers situational awareness, decision support, and workflow management solutions on a global, cloud based collaborative platform. ARiVA will also be the portal through which additional related services will be offered to the Global ITOP user community.

"We are very excited about our growing partnership with IATA," said Brian Cook, CEO of PASSUR. "We are especially proud that our ARiVA platform will be the basis for expanded collaboration, information sharing, and common operational awareness across the globe – to help speed our industry's recovery through digital technology."

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership. Specifically, PASSUR products identify creative ways to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, react to irregular operations (IROPS), restart operations after an interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news

About IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 82% of total air traffic. IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

Media Contact:

Evee Burgard

3109950313

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passurs-ariva-platform-is-used-to-support-safe-and-secure-flight-operations-in-afghanistan-through-the-launch-of-iatas-global-itop-service-301382239.html

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace