Taste of SLS To Launch at SLS Baha Mar with a Special Performance from John Legend

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor a world-leading lifestyle hospitality company, today announced Taste of SLS Baha Mar, an evening of epic culinary experiences taking place on November 5th. The star-studded culinary celebration brings together award-winning chefs from across the world affording guests a taste of the very best of SLS properties in one glamorous location and an exclusive performance by award-winning artist John Legend.

This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators, set to include SLS Hotels & Residences.

Michele Caniato, Chief Brand Officer, sbe states: "We are delighted to bring back Taste of SLS to this very special property in the heart of The Bahamas, SLS Baha Mar and the entire resort of Baha Mar. We are thrilled that John Legend is headlining our event and bringing his signature LVE French Rosé to Baha Mar. I want to thank President Graeme Davis, and the Baha Mar team, for supporting us in this incredible event. Our event will be sure to wow foodies with over seven of our chefs in one incredible location."

Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar states, "As Baha Mar has been widely recognized for its elevated gourmet scene, Taste of SLS provides the resort with another opportunity to showcase the best of its impressive culinary portfolio and talent to our guests from across the world. We are thrilled that this year's Taste of SLS will feature a spectacular performance by the extremely talented, John Legend."

Encompassing culinary and mixology experiences staged throughout the resort, an exclusive performance by Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, humanitarian, and philanthropist John Legend tops the event along with culinary collaborators: Dario Cecchini (Carna), Sara Aqel (Fi'lia), Katsuya Uechi (Katsuya) and several other concepts under the direction of Culinary Director, Wayne Brown. The event will pair unlimited gourmet food and beverage offerings with exciting entertainment at one of the Bahamas hottest properties along with access to its LVE Lounge and for those with Gold tickets and above, access to the After Party on the rooftop of SLS Baha Mar at Skybar.

Guests will enjoy hand crafted cocktails and LVE French Rosé from the Legend Vineyard Exclusive collection by John Legend as they enjoy never-ending culinary creations by SLS's participating restaurants and mixology concepts. The event will take place at Baha Bay, a $200 million luxury water park, and the latest addition to Baha Mar.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at sbe.com/tasteofsls-slsbahamar and are priced upon experience, ranging from entry level Silver tickets at $399 per person, to Corporate Cabanas for up to 10 guests at $10,000. Event access can be combined with special rate VIP weekend getaway packages at SLS Baha Mar for a premium travel experience inclusive of breakfast and special rate event and room pricing (available until October 1st), bookable at: www.sbe.com/hotels/sls-hotels/baha-mar/offers . Prices for these overnight packages lead in at $599++ based on two guests sharing, excluding taxes and guest amenities fee. Additional accommodations can also be booked at Baha Mar's other hotels at https://bahamar.com/hotels/ .

Taste of SLS Baha Mar 2021 is presented in collaboration with Chase Sapphire®, LVE Wines, and Baha Mar, all of which represent some of the major global brand affiliations across the SLS portfolio. On site, Chase Sapphire cardmembers who purchase tickets through Chase Experiences will have exclusive access to a Chase Sapphire Lounge, providing a comfortable viewing area for the live performance with dedicated seating and bar access. LVE wines will also host a lounge onsite for all guests to have a taste of John Legend's signature French Rosé.

For further information about the event visit: sbe.com/tasteofsls for full details on featured chefs & culinary concepts, event specifics and a link for easy ticket purchase. For full peace of mind, Baha Mar's Travel With Confidence Program offers complimentary return private air travel or free extended stay for guests who test positive for COVID-19.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. SLS Hotels & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique Lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily Lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

