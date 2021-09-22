Logo
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice! Denny's Seasonal Fall Menu Returns with Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes, Sweet Treats and Classic Savory Breakfast Dishes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

America's Diner kicks-off fall by introducing all-new, seasonally sweet menu items and re-introducing deliciously savory fan-favorites

PR Newswire

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 22, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for fall, Denny's is launching its new limited-time fall menu today, featuring a selection of new and returning favorites, all packed full of seasonal flavors. Whether guests are looking to enjoy traditional autumn spice flavors, decadent chocolatey goodness or classic savory breakfast dishes, Denny's has options for everyone.

See_You_at_Dennys_Logo.jpg

A longtime fan-favorite, the Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Breakfast is making its autumnal comeback for a limited time as this fall's Spotlight Stack, featuring fluffy pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and cooked with crunchy pecans, then drizzled with a perfectly gooey pecan pie sauce. The meal is served with fresh eggs, crispy hash browns and bacon strips or sausage links, which guests can enjoy either dine-in or by delivery via Denny's on Demand. The Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Meal is also available as a stack, a meal or a family meal pack, which serves 4-5 people and includes eight pancakes, four bacon strips, four sausage links, eight scrambled eggs and hash browns.

Craving traditional yet flavorful savory breakfast items? Try one of Denny's delicious eggs benedict-inspired breakfasts, all with a creamy, golden hollandaise sauce and perfectly cooked eggs, but each with their own tasty twist:

  • Classic Benny Breakfast: A toasted English muffin topped with ham, over-medium eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
  • Prime Rib Benny Breakfast: Bacon cheddar potato cakes topped with prime rib, over-medium eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
  • Southwestern Benny Breakfast: Toasted English muffin topped with flavorful chorizo, over-medium eggs and Hollandaise sauce, then drizzled with 5-pepper sauce and topped with pico de gallo.

"As summer ends and Americans look forward to a new season, we wanted to create a menu that inspires families to gather around the table and enjoy a comforting meal together," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Whether guests are dining in our booths or around their family dining table, we hope our food feeds their soul all season long."

For those with a chocolatey sweet tooth – Denny's is now introducing all new decadent Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies, featuring real Ghirardelli® chocolate chips and cocoa, tossed in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing - the perfect on-the-go breakfast or treat for guests returning to work or school. To top it all off, guests looking for a sweet treat can indulge in Denny's New! Pecan Panookie, featuring a comforting warm chocolate chip cookie filled with luscious, molten chocolate, topped with premium vanilla ice cream, pecan pie sauce and glazed crunchy pecans.

For more information on local dining options or to order for delivery via Denny's on Demand, please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021 Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=CL14642&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pumpkin-spice-and-everything-nice-dennys-seasonal-fall-menu-returns-with-pumpkin-pecan-pancakes-sweet-treats-and-classic-savory-breakfast-dishes-301382275.html

SOURCE Denny's

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL14642&Transmission_Id=202109220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL14642&DateId=20210922
