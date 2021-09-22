ZK International's Investee Company MaximBet Secures Market Access Deals in Ohio and Pennsylvania

PR Newswire

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd's (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International") investee company MaximBet.com ("MaximBet"), the premier lifestyle brand for sports betting and online casino, announced that it has secured market access in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

After successfully launching in Colorado earlier this month, including achieving a record-setting number of bets on the opening weekend of the pro football season, MaximBet is quickly expanding its reach in avid sports markets across the U.S. and Canada.

MaximBet's latest partnership will grant online sports betting access in Ohio. Separately, MaximBet will be gaining market access in Pennsylvania through Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR) in order to provide iGaming.

MaximBet is now live, or set to go live, in six States (and Canada).

Colorado

Indiana

Iowa

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

"For every new market we enter, our sole focus is on bringing the best experience to the customers by providing them not only with a world-class sportsbook and casino, but also with access to invaluable experiences that only a lifestyle brand can provide," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO of MaximBet. "We are excited about the efficiencies this scale brings to our business and we look forward to additional market access arrangements in the near future."

As players in Ohio and Pennsylvania wait for MaximBet's launch in their market, MaximBet is rewarding its fans with a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles in February 2022 for The Big Game. The prize package includes tickets to the hotly-anticipated and exclusive Maxim Big Game Party, plus free flights, hotels and spending money valued at $50,000. For more info visit https://biggamecontestla.com.

MaximBet, through its partnership with media juggernaut Maxim, can provide its users with advantages other brands cannot. Coupled with a strong book featuring great props, aggressive lines and a wide range of sports, MaximBet presents the following opportunities to its members:

Exclusive Prizes and Experiences: MaximBet brings the most exclusive real-world experiences to every state it operates in, as well as awesome virtual experiences for players wherever they are located. For example, MaximBet will give players the chance to win an opportunity to share a bet with their favorite influencer or celebrity and then to watch a game together.

Every League, Every Event: NFL. MLB. NBA. NHL. PGA. MMA. You name it. MaximBet has every league and every sport covered, so there's always something big to make your day. No matter what your game is, you'll find sharp odds and the best props for every event on the schedule, 365 days a year.

Top Shelf Customer Service: MaximBet is committed to its players, ensuring an unparalleled, top shelf guest experience each time they play. With customer agents on standby 24/7, MaximBet players will never go unattended.

More On The Way: If jackpots and slots or high stakes blackjack are more to your taste, then stay tuned for MaximBet casino, launching soon.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet gives players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZKIN's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early-stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

For more information, please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow ZK International on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on ZK International's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in ZK International 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



For more information contact:

Di Chen

+86-150-5735-7883

[email protected]

