Kaltura Selects Oracle as a Strategic Cloud Infrastructure Provider and the Companies Extend their OEM Partnership in Push to Expand Video Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud with millions of active users, selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its growth and accelerate its global expansion. To meet fast-growing demand in the enterprise video market, Kaltura will deliver its Video Experience Cloud on OCI to power real-time, live, and on-demand video experiences to customers around the world. In addition, Kaltura and Oracle are extending their strategic OEM partnership to make the full range of Kaltura video capabilities and experiences such as video content management, live streaming, real-time conferencing, interactive video paths, and visual marketing available across Oracle Cloud.

Organizations around the world rely on Kaltura's video products and solutions to work smarter, collaborate, learn better, and engage their audiences with the broadest set of video experiences. Driven by a cloud-first approach and a focus on delivering an exceptional SaaS-based customer experience, Kaltura selected OCI for its superior price-performance, high availability, built-in security, and increased automation. Kaltura will develop its complete enterprise video experience on OCI to deliver market leading enterprise video, Cloud TV, education video, virtual events, and media services, including extensible video APIs for developers. With Oracle networking infrastructure, which is fast, predictable, and inexpensive, Kaltura will be able to achieve substantial savings on network egress costs and deliver a low total cost of ownership across all regions.

"Video experiences have surged dramatically over the past year, and they have provided organizations with an important platform to engage with customers and employees across the world. We're excited to broaden our partnership with Oracle and provide even more advanced video capabilities to customers both through delivering our video solutions on OCI, and by infusing our video capabilities into Oracle products that customers know and love," said Ron Yekutiel, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Kaltura. "With 30 Cloud regions, OCI is well suited to help us support our global operation. Through the expansion of our partnership with Oracle, we expect to jointly launch new innovative video products to enterprise, education and media customers. Additionally, the cost and performance benefits of OCI will help support our growing scale and velocity needs, as Oracle will help us mobilize a multi-year technical effort to accelerate our adoption of OCI."

Oracle has been a Kaltura customer since 2012. In 2019, Oracle and Kaltura announced an OEM partnership, which originally utilized Kaltura's video-on-demand services and is now being extended to leverage all Kaltura media services. With the expansion of the strategic partnership, Cloud customers will be able to manage their on-demand, live, and real-time video content in Oracle's universal content hub, and enrich that content with Kaltura's tools. Customers can easily deliver video across any channel from email and social media to their own website and blogs and obtain detailed engagement analytics related to viewership, drop-offs, interactions, and more.

"Video has vastly changed how we work from home, learn, consume entertainment, and engage with one another. We're excited to expand our longstanding and valued partnership with the Kaltura team to help them deliver higher performance, better security, improve operational efficiency and scale even faster on OCI. Oracle's commitment to powering the Kaltura Video Experience Cloud, coupled with a global go-to-market, underscores our mutual commitment to the future of video technology," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle.

Additionally, Oracle and Kaltura will jointly market and sell all Kaltura products and solutions in an alliance that will accelerate Kaltura's global expansion and provides real-time access to data at scale. Kaltura is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and will expand its go-to-market reach with Oracle. Kaltura solutions will be available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best-suited business solutions for their organization.

