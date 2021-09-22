Logo
Bed Bath & Beyond And DoorDash Expand Partnership For Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bed Bath & Beyond Becomes First Home Retailer Available on the DoorDash Marketplace

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021

UNION, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, to offer consumers on-demand delivery of essential homeware products and items from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and nearly 120 buybuy BABY® locations nationwide. With this partnership, Bed Bath & Beyond becomes the first home retailer and buybuy BABY the first baby goods retailer available on the DoorDash marketplace app and website.

BBB_Logo.jpg

Beginning today, DoorDash will offer more than 60,000 products and items found on BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com on the DoorDash marketplace app and website. Consumers can now browse and order products for on-demand delivery and have them delivered right to their doorstep within an hour on average.

"As we continue our transformation to a digital-first, omni-always retailer, DoorDash is an ideal partner to help expand our marketing reach to the millions of customers who already shop their digital channels," said Rafeh Masood, EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Interim Chief Brand Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond. "We are particularly pleased to be the first retailer specializing in home and baby to join the DoorDash marketplace, as it speaks to our authority in these markets and our work to strengthen our customer base."

"As DoorDash accelerates into new categories and expands our offerings to meet consumers' on-demand needs, we are excited to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond as our premier home retailer available on the marketplace," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at DoorDash. "For years, Bed Bath & Beyond has been the destination consumers go to when they need home supplies. Through our partnership, we're making more than 60,000 home and baby items available for on-demand delivery at the touch of a button, delivered directly to consumer's doorsteps."

In celebration of the partnership, starting today, September 22, 2021 through October 10, 2021, customers can get 40% off (up to $40) with code BEDBATH on their first Bed Bath & Beyond purchase* on DoorDash and 40% off (up to $40) with code BABY on their first buybuy BABY purchase** on DoorDash.

Today's news builds upon an announcement in May that strengthened Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY's Same Day Delivery services through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, and other partners. This expanded partnership with DoorDash strengthens Bed Bath & Beyond's position as a digital-first, omni-always retailer that puts purchases in the hands of customers in faster and more convenient ways through services such as Buy Online Pickup in Store and Curbside, Same Day Delivery and, now, on the DoorDash marketplace. Customers can also enjoy a better user experience on the Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites and mobile apps, thanks to recent investments in these channels.

About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness segments. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture that operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. For more information, visit bedbathandbeyond.com or bedbathandbeyond.ca.

About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Terms & Conditions
*40% Off Your Order: Get 40% off your first Bed Bath & Beyond order (up to $40) with promo code BEDBATH. Offer valid from 9/22/2021 through 10/10/2021. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $40 dollars. Limit one per person. Valid only on first-time orders from Bed Bath & Beyond on DoorDash. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Valid in participating stores only. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**40% Off Your Order: Get 40% off your first buybuy BABY order (up to $40) with promo code BABY. Offer valid from 9/22/2021 through 10/10/2021. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $40 dollars. Limit one per person. Valid only on first-time orders from buybuy BABY on DoorDash. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Valid in participating stores only. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

DoorDash_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY14846&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-and-doordash-expand-partnership-for-nationwide-on-demand-delivery-301382531.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

