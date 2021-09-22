Berkshire Grey Launches AI-Powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall to Meet Surging eCommerce Demands and Mitigate Labor Shortages

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

BG Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW)

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc , ( BGRY) the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) solution for eCommerce order fulfillment. The RSPW is an automated put wall that increases capacity and throughput with robotic automation, which is more important than ever given today’s heightened customer expectations for fast and efficient fulfillment and the parallel industry pressure of labor scarcity.



“Businesses will continue to see eCommerce orders rise as global eCommerce sales expect to approach $5 trillion by the end of 2021. This growth in volume combined with labor scarcity is putting tremendous pressure on supply chain operations to increase fulfillment throughput and support a broad selection of products. Businesses have no choice but to automate,” says Kevin Prouty, Analyst at IDC. “Companies like Berkshire Grey can support their customers with robotic automation solutions that address rising consumer demands.”

Berkshire Grey’s RSPW solution enables retailers to be more competitive, increase capacity, and meet escalating consumer demand despite labor shortages. The RSPW solution can:

Accommodate up to nearly 100% of typical SKU assortments, including challenging items like soft polybags and cylinders/tubes, such as those used for make-up, for a variety of industries including apparel, footwear, beauty, and general merchandise.

Increase customer order sortation throughput by up to 300% with the solution's high capacity put wall.

Integrate with existing fulfillment processes with no disruption to ongoing operations.

Provide sort locations for up to 240 orders to be processed at the same time in a single robotic put wall as opposed to the industry average of 80 orders for a manual put wall.

Improve upstream batch inventory pick rates by up to 33%.

Deliver best-in-class reliability while performing millions of picks in production.

Support the needs of 24/7 order fulfillment.

Provide maximum flexibility by integrating with any existing operation including robotic, conveyer, and manual-based transport approaches.

“Ecommerce continues to grow and surge. Our automation enables retailers to increase capacity to meet the growing demand and helps to deliver efficient revenue growth,” says Tom Wagner, Founder and CEO at Berkshire Grey. “Berkshire Grey’s AI-enabled Robotic Shuttle Put Wall is built on proven technology deployed by customers today. This new platform increases order processing speeds, optimizes the fulfillment workforce, and most importantly gets more orders out the door more quickly.”

With systems in use today in multiple industries including eCommerce, same-day grocery, package handling, and retail, Berkshire Grey is a recognized and trusted leader in advanced automation. Berkshire Grey delivers scalable solutions that grow with their customer’s business. With Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER), customers have access to solutions that support their order fulfillment needs across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey’s extensive services include installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions that provide predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics, and integration.

Berkshire Grey’s automated solutions are modular, flexible and available via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate adoption of game-changing automation technology without upfront capital expenditures.

To learn more about Berkshire Grey and RSPW, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Berkshire Grey’s plans, beliefs for the growth of global eCommerce orders and continued labor scarcity that we expect to drive increasing demand for Berkshire Grey’s robotic automation solutions, including our new RSPW solution. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Some risks the potential for consumers to return to conventional buying channels like brick and mortar stores as the global pandemic health concerns are addressed, changes in the cost and availability of labor or alternatives to our solutions, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form S-1 (File No. 333-258991), and our future reports filed with the SEC, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Berkshire Grey assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Method Communications for Berkshire Grey

[email protected]

Sara Buda

VP Investor Relations, Berkshire Grey

[email protected]