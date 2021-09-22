Affirm Launches Adaptive Checkout™, Bringing Greater Choice and Flexibility to Merchants and Consumers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Affirm Launches Adaptive Checkout™, Bringing Greater Choice and Flexibility to Merchants and Consumers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the launch of Adaptive Checkout™. This latest product enables Affirm merchants to seamlessly offer customers even more choice and flexibility at checkout while increasing sales. Leveraging Affirm’s proprietary technology, Adaptive Checkout builds upon Affirm’s existing product suite and dynamically provides optimized biweekly and monthly payment options for each transaction side-by-side in a single integrated checkout solution. Merchants using Adaptive Checkout in early access have seen, on average, a 26% increase in cart conversion, a 22% lift in approvals, and a 20% increase in sales, compared to offering monthly payments through Affirm alone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005303/en/

AC_Press-Hero-Image_1x.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm’s smart decision engine to deliver personalized payment options based on the transaction size as well as a real-time underwriting decision. As is always the case with Affirm, consumers never pay a penny more than they agree to upfront and are not charged any late or hidden fees, like compound or deferred interest.

“Adaptive Checkout provides consumers with even more choice and flexibility at checkout,” said Geoff Kott, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “Providing an optimized set of payment options for consumers to choose from has resulted in our highest-converting checkout solution for merchants. Adaptive Checkout extends our ability to intelligently service a wide range of transactions, providing the option to select from four interest-free payments every two weeks to monthly payments spanning three to 36 months.”

“As a 145-year-old family-owned company helping busy familiesLive in the Moment, Not the Mess™, working with Affirm allows us to provide the most flexible payment options so our customers can purchase now and pay over time on a budget-friendly schedule,” said Kevin Marsh, Director of DTC Ecommerce & Data Activation at BISSELL, the top-selling brand in floor care appliances. “Since adding Adaptive Checkout, we’ve seen incremental increases in sales volume and average order value, driving meaningful growth for our business while continuing to provide the premium home cleaning solutions our customers expect.”

“Using Adaptive Checkout proves that offering flexibility encourages consumers to shop with us. We’re able to capture new customers who may have wanted to shop with Luisaviaroma but didn’t have the ability until now,” said Nicola Antonelli, CMO at LuisaViaRoma. “Adaptive Checkout allows us to offer the most relevant payment options to both the younger consumer who may typically purchase lower-priced items as well as consumers interested in higher-end luxury purchases, all with one checkout solution.”

Adaptive Checkout is now available for new and existing Affirm merchant partners. To learn more visit http%3A%2F%2Faffirm.com%2Fbusiness%2Fblog%2Faffirm-adaptive-checkout-lifts-sales.

About Affirm
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005303r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005303/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment