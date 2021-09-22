French Contemporary Artist Auguste Partners with Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint Fusion NFT™️

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

French Contemporary Artist Auguste Partners with Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint Fusion NFT™️

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a metaverse blockchain company and a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce the collaboration with French contemporary artist Auguste to create a unique, and one-of-a-kind "Auguste x Coinllectibles™️ Crossover Fusion NFT™️".

Born in 1977, Alex Auguste is a French contemporary artist based in Bordeaux. Though he studied disciplines other than fine arts, Auguste always felt compelled and drawn to the art world. Eventually, he followed his passion for the visual arts, finding his unique artistic vision and is now known for his colourful contemporary Pop Art works that inspire and evoke nostalgia.

Working with a variety of materials, Auguste's art style is to use an unusual medium of aluminium with digital collage and acrylic paint, and tops it off with automotive varnish to give his works a modern glossy finish. He places importance on form and shape to create the puzzle piece contours and embraces the use of colour to create exciting pieces that captivate not only the content but fascinating aesthetics. All of Auguste's works are signed and titled on the back with the name "Auguste" where it makes reference to the Roman Emperor.

Commenting on the crossover collaboration, Auguste said, "We are in exciting times. With the rise of NFTs in the art scene, it has opened many doors for artists to build their collectors base. I'm happy to work with Coinllectibles™️ because I find that their Fusion NFTs™️ benefit both the collectors and the artists, where the Fusion NFTs™️ allow collectors to collect both the digital asset, as well as the physical piece while having the authentication and ownership title minted onto the NFT."

Echoing the same sentiments, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer at Coinllectibles™️ said, "We love Auguste's unusual visual art forms and can't wait to promote them to a greater community. With this crossover opportunity, we are thrilled to be able to mint his pieces into our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️, while the collectors get to enjoy owning the "Gold Standard" NFTs."

Auguste has exhibited his works all over the world – in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, Puerto Rico, Johannesburg, Dubai, Venice, Palma de Mallorca, Verbier, Gstaad, Hamm, Konstanz, Moscow, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Saint Barth, Saint-Tropez, Paris, Kuwait and more. For pre-registration of interest for Auguste's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About CosmosGroup Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

  • Arts and Collectibles
  • Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) services, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, and custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective arts and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop shop for arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Artist – Alex Auguste

Born in France in 1977, Auguste hails from the famed Bordeaux region of France. Though he studied disciplines other than fine arts, Auguste always felt compelled and drawn to the art world. Ultimately he followed his passion for the visual arts, finding his unique artistic vision and voice and is now known for his colourful contemporary Pop Art -inspired and nostalgia-evoking works.

Auguste is the name chosen to sign his artworks, and it is a reference to the Roman Emperor.

Auguste exhibits all over the world: New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Saint Barth, Paris, Kuwait.

Website: www.augusteartist.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/augusteartiste

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles
Instagram: www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/coinllectibles
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles
Telegram: www.t.me/Coinllectibles

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN15456&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/french-contemporary-artist-auguste-partners-with-metaverse-blockchain-company-coinllectibles-to-mint-fusion-nft-301382851.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15456&Transmission_Id=202109220902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15456&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment