PLAYSTUDIOS Invites Players to 'Bowl-A-Palooza' Parties at Bowlero Bowling Entertainment Centers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing platform created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, is inviting players to lace up their bowling shoes and hit the lanes at the first-ever Bowl-A-Palooza, a series of bowling parties conceived in partnership with Bowlero bowling and entertainment centers. As one of the newest partners to join the playAWARDS loyalty platform, Bowlero is offering players the chance to enjoy a festival-like atmosphere filled with fun and games, delectable bites, and a few special surprises at some of their most popular locations.

Tickets to Bowl-A-Palooza can be reserved using myVIP loyalty points earned during free gameplay on the PLAYSTUDIOS family of apps, including POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Bingo.

Bowl-A-Palooza kicked off in late August with an event at Bowlero Mar Vista, near Los Angeles, where attendees challenged each other to rounds of bowling, enjoyed food and drinks, and arcade games, and won some PLAYSTUDIOS merchandise. The party will continue with stops in Dallas, Chicago, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We know how much our players love to get together in the real world, so why not take the party on the road and enjoy the best of Bowlero locations around the country?” says Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “It’s a thrill to be able to offer one-of-a-kind experiences that our players can enjoy in and around their communities.

“Bowlero offers such a unique combination of friendly competition and all-in entertainment, this is an opportunity for friends and families to get together and make some unforgettable memories.”

In addition to bowling, billiards, video games, and other perks, players attending Bowl-A-Palooza will have the chance to win free bowling for a year, courtesy of Bowlero. Upcoming Bowl-A-Palooza parties will be held at the following locations and dates:

  • Bowlmor Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 23
  • Bowlero River Grove on Thursday, Oct. 14
  • Bowlmor Scottsdale on Thursday, Oct. 28

The in-game myVIP rewards portfolio is accessible in all PLAYSTUDIOS apps and connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards around the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005612r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005612/en/

