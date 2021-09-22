Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. To Redeem Floating Rate Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. To Redeem Floating Rate Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: DPG), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today announced that on October 22, 2021, it will redeem all of its outstanding Floating Rate Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B (CUSIP No. 26433C3#0).

The fund is making this redemption at this time at its voluntary option and as part of what it believes is prudent management of its use of leverage. The redemption of the Series B Preferred Shares is being funded by the borrowing of $40 million under the fund's existing credit facility with a major commercial bank.

The redemption price per share will be the liquidation preference of $25.00 plus accumulated but unpaid dividends and distributions up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Effective upon the redemption, the Series B Preferred Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate, and all the rights of the shareholders with respect to the Series B Preferred Shares will cease.

About the Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment management company whose investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equities of domestic and foreign companies in the infrastructure and utility industries. The fund considers the infrastructure industry to include companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from owning or operating infrastructure assets, which include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads. The fund considers the utility industry to include companies that commit or derive at least 50% of their assets, gross income or profits in the electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy sectors. For more information, please contact shareholder services by calling (866) 270-7598, by email at [email protected], or by visiting the DPG website, www.dpimc.com/dpg.

About the Investment Adviser
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager. Duff & Phelps has more than 35 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure, MLPs and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge from shareholder services at (866) 270-7598, by email at [email protected], or visit the DPG website, www.dpimc.com/dpg.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, and projections; are not guarantees of future results or performance; and may involve risks and uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; the fund undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements. The fund can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

Duff_and_Phelps_Utility_and_Infrastructure_Fund_Logo.jpg


favicon.png?sn=NE15588&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duff--phelps-utility-and-infrastructure-fund-inc-to-redeem-floating-rate-mandatory-redeemable-preferred-shares-series-b-301382885.html

SOURCE Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE15588&Transmission_Id=202109220925PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE15588&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment