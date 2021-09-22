Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 78,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $18 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy+Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver+Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to %3Ci%3EBRINK%3C%2Fi%3E.

