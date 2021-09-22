HP Introduces Industry's Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HP Introduces Industry's Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

New HP Amplify Data Insights platform enables partners to shape the customer experience and drive long-term growth strategies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HP Reinvent today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify™ Data Insights, a new partner platform designed to turn data analytics into rich insights that inspire new strategies, steer innovation, and anticipate customer needs. Now available on the HP Partner Portal, the robust platform combines third party intelligence and partner data into one intuitive dashboard, enabling partners to benchmark performance, deepen customer relationships and solidify long-term strategies.

Since the launch of HP Amplify in 2020, 98 percent of eligible partners opted-in to report data1. HP has collaborated closely with these partners to sharpen their digital skills and deliver valuable research throughout the customer buying journey. With more than one billion data points uploaded to the platform on a weekly basis, HP Amplify Data Insights provides real-time access to multiple data sets catered to each partner’s business.

“The events of the past 18 months have dramatically altered how customers engage with brands and ultimately make technology buying decisions - data plays a critical role in our ability to both monitor and respond quickly to these evolving customer needs,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer, HP Inc. “With HP Amplify Data Insights, HP is delivering on our collaboration promise by turning partner data into deeper insights, designed to deliver more positive customer outcomes and enable long-term partner growth and recurring revenue.”

The Power of Data

Business that prioritize data at the center of their vision and strategy are 58 percent more likely to beat their revenue goals than non-data driven companies2. With worldwide data usage expected to reach a staggering 175 zettabytes by 20253, businesses are tasked with ramping up investments in data intelligence while minimizing complexity between insights and action.

With HP Amplify Data Insights, partners now have immediate access to a rich set of data analytics they can leverage to hone customer segment strategies, anticipate purchase propensity, and implement targeted campaigns – each aimed at influencing the customer buying journey. As insights become the new currency for business, partners who leverage data effectively will cement themselves as dynamic, trusted sellers.

Descriptive, Predictive & Prescriptive Insights

HP Amplify Data Insights combines protected partner data with third-party market intelligence and internal data into one intuitive platform within three key segments.

Descriptive Insights to benchmark performance and drive customer segment strategies:
Enriched combination of HP and partner data on performance relative to their country or market, such as sales growth, product performance and inventory levels.

  • Revenue and unit sales by industry and company size
  • Rankings by industry and company size
  • Ratios to hardware by industry and company size
  • Inventory levels by HP product group, category, and product line
  • Sales mix by customer industry
  • Compensation and rebate history

Predictive Insights to anticipate customer interest and purchase decisions:
Customer purchase propensity estimations based on HP proprietary algorithms based on customer refresh cycle data, warranty expiration heatmaps and product lifecycle intelligence.

  • Product warranty and renewal heatmaps
  • Customer buying intent predictions
  • Customer engagement topic insights
  • Engagement evolution by customer
  • Customer engagement propensity and intent
  • Customer interest topics based on the past six months

Prescriptive Insights to up-sell, cross-sell and optimize marketing campaigns:
Recommendations on specific sales and marketing actions for individual company and customer groups to upgrade and cross-sell hardware and services.

  • Customer installed base recommendations
  • Product recommendations for fast-track campaigns
  • Product recommendations for long-tail campaigns
  • Product recommendations by customer

Starting today, participating Amplify partners reporting within HP Amplify data quality guidelines will receive immediate access to the new platform via the HP Partner Portal.

For more details on the HP Amplify Data Insights platform, visit our newsroom. Current HP Amplify partners can learn more by visiting the HP Partner Portal.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

Resources:
1Data collection is on an opt-in basis and adheres to strict customer privacy and data security requirements.
2 Collibra/Forrester Consulting Why data intelligent organizations succeed study, 2020
2 IDC Data Age whitepaper, 2018

Chantelle Anderson, HP Channel Comms
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODMyODk0MiM0NDEzODczIzIwMDQzNDc=
HP-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment