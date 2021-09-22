Logo
Ducommun Incorporated's Stephen G. Oswald Named to The National World War II Museum's Board of Trustees

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced that Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer, has been appointed to The National World War II Museum’s Board of Trustees.

The National World War II Museum opened in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and was designated by Congress as America’s World War II Museum in 2004. Since its opening, the Museum’s campus has expanded to include six pavilions, and offers a compelling blend of sweeping narrative and poignant personal detail, and features immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and an expansive collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories, taking visitors inside the story of the “war that changed the world.”

“I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees for the National World War II Museum,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I am also personally indebted to the Greatest Generation of Americans who saved the world and also paved the way after the war so I could have a chance to live my dreams. The story of the museum‘s founding and development is truly remarkable as well and I am committed to help further the museum’s work and inspire all generations now and in the future!”

Mr. Oswald is one of eight new members appointed to the Museum’s Board of Trustees. The institution’s elected Trustees serve a three-year term, with a current membership of 59 business and philanthropic leaders representing 19 states, the District of Columbia and the United Kingdom.

About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For
more information, visit Ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:
Christopher D. Wampler, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, [email protected]

