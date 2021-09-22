People en Español Announces "Festival En Casa," a Virtual Event Celebration Filled with Entertainment & Inspiration

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's People en Español's Festival En Casa is back virtual this year to shine a light on industry leaders and celebrities who are making a positive impact in their communities. The free popular entertainment event will be livestreamed on Friday, October 15th at 7PM until 9PM EST on PeopleEnEspanol.com and will be available on demand following.

Panel speakers will address topics on film, television, beauty, community initiatives, and health & wellness. Discussions include heartwarming Q&A chats with legendary television host Don Franciscoand actor and activist Roberto Manrique, an exclusive interview with TV's most beloved leading actor and producer Guy Ecker, expert beauty tips from TV presenter Alejandra Espinoza; a tutorial of delicious Latin recipes from actress, model, and author Dayanara Torres; along with music performances from singer and composer Elysaniji and actress and singer Marjorie de Sousa, among many others.

Additionally, actress and performer Ariana Debose, showrunner and executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Santiago of the Seas on Nickelodeon, Niki López, will lead an in-depth conversation about Latinas in Hollywood and how they are making significant moves in the industry for future generations.

Festival En Casa will also spotlight leaders who are reshaping their communities including founder & president of Esposas Militares, Janet Sanchez, president of Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, and founder & CEO of DREAMers Roadmap, Sarahi Espinosa.

"Our ongoing mission is to continue to uplift the Latino community by creating this virtual experience where they may learn from their favorite celebrities, enjoy exclusive music performances, and be inspired to become changemakers in their own communities," says People en Español's publisher, Monique Manso.

This year's Festival en Casa is brought to you by Today's Military and Nickelodeon, along with CNN en Español as a media partner.

Join the celebration on October 15th by clicking on this link HERE. For more updates, use the hashtag #FestivalPeopleenEspañol and join the conversation @peopleenespanol on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

People en Español was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published nine times a year, People en Español reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. People en Español delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1.4 million followers on Twitter, over 4.2 million "Likes" on Facebook and 3.5 million followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow People en Español on Twitter at @peopleenespanol.

