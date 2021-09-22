Logo
PeopleReady President, Taryn Owen, Expands Role to Lead PeopleScout

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expansion of Owen's role to focus on driving ongoing digital transformation and delivery model enhancements across both PeopleReady and PeopleScout brands

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 22, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrueBlue announced that PeopleReady President, Taryn Owen, has also been named President of the staffing leader's RPO brand, PeopleScout. This marks a significant expansion of Owen's current role. Owen will lead the ongoing mission-driven digital transformation of both businesses to connect people and work. The segments will continue to operate as independent brands with separate teams.

TrueBlue_Taryn_Owen.jpg

Owen has been with TrueBlue since 2010. Before being appointed President of PeopleReady in December 2019, Owen served as President of PeopleScout from 2013 to 2019. Over her tenure as PeopleScout President, Owen led the organization through a period of substantial growth, global expansion, and the launch of its award-winning Affinix™ talent technology. Owen has assumed leadership for PeopleScout from outgoing President Brannon Lacey. Lacey has stepped down to become the CEO of a private equity-backed technology company.

Since becoming PeopleReady President in 2019, Owen has spearheaded the company's pandemic response and digital transformation. This includes the ongoing elevation of its JobStack™ app, delivery models, and brand to make it faster and easier than ever before to connect people and work.

"Taryn's track record of success at TrueBlue and with our PeopleReady and PeopleScout brands, combined with her deep expertise in recruiting and staffing, strategic vision, and proven ability to drive digital transformation, perfectly position her to lead these brands forward," said TrueBlue CEO Patrick Beharelle. "We have incredible talent at all levels of both organizations, are executing on our strategic plans, and are excited to drive more value for our customers and more opportunities for our people as we build on our strong results in the first half of the year."

Owen has been recognized for her industry leadership with numerous awards, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100, the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing, and the HRO Today HR Superstars lists.

About TrueBlue
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected more than 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

TrueBlue_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF14601&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleready-president-taryn-owen-expands-role-to-lead-peoplescout-301382092.html

SOURCE TrueBlue

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14601&Transmission_Id=202109221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14601&DateId=20210922
