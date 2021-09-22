Logo
Former US Congressman Kwanza Hall Joins UCASU Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announces that former US Congressman Kwanza Hall has joined UC Asset's management team. Mr. Hall will lead, among other initiatives, UC Asset's historic landmark program.

Hall was elected to complete civil rights icon John Lewis' term in the 116th Congress to represent Georgia's 5th district. He previously served as a member of the Atlanta City Council from 2006-2017, representing the Central Business District, Atlantic Station, Midtown, Home ,Park, Candler Park, Castleberry Hill, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward and the Martin Luther King Historic District. Prior to his election to City Council, he served on the Atlanta Board of Education for two years. Before starting public service, Hall worked as vice president of technology for GoodWorks International, a human rights and public service consulting firm co-chaired by Ambassador Andrew Young. He later became the director of business development for MACTEC Engineering and Consulting, Inc. Hall attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied political science.

"We are more than excited to welcome Mr. Hall on board," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "UC Asset is founded on the belief that the best real estate investment is to invest into community growth. Mr. Hall has devoted his life to the service of citizens of Atlanta, and one of his major contributions has been through the revitalization of communities via real estate development. As our business is currently concentrated in Atlanta, I cannot think of any person more suitable than Mr. Hall to lead our historic landmark program and other programs in this city."

Hall joined UC Asset shortly after it announced a 20% gain of net equity over 12-month period by the year's end. The 20% net equity gain translated into an increase of BVPS (book value per share) from $1.29 to $1.54. The company is committed to a number of innovative investment strategies to continue this growth.

In July, UC Asset acquired an infamous historic site, the Rufus Rose House located in downtown Atlanta. Hall will lead this historic landmark program. "I look forward to working with UC Asset as I share their vision of investment in the revitalization of one of Atlanta's most precious historic assets," says Hall. "I am grateful to lead this campaign to renovate the Rufus Rose House. This historic landmark, sitting in the heart of the city, has special meaning to me because it was one project that we did not complete while I was elected. My goal is to use my influence to rally support for this effort, from the immediate neighbors to the broader city, state and national partners."

UC Asset is partnering with a third-party who will issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to represent the art value of Rufus Rose House. The company expects to receive a considerable amount of fees from licensing the art value of Rufus Rose House to this third party.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP [email protected] | 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN15652&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-us-congressman-kwanza-hall-joins-ucasu-team-301382972.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN15652&Transmission_Id=202109221028PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN15652&DateId=20210922
