The Tournament of Champions Returns Bigger Than Ever to Kick Off the LPGA Season in January

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) to bring the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Championsto the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando on January 20-23, 2022.

This year's tournament, which was formerly known as the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, reflects HGV's recent acquisition of Diamond Resorts. The strategic combination unites the strengths of the largest independent timeshare company with HGV's industry-leading brand, culture and premier resort network.

Nicknamed the LPGA's "Party on Tour," the tournament's distinctive format brings LPGA Tour winners together with over 50 beloved celebrities, athletes and entertainers to play side-by-side for an event unlike any other. Past celebrity participants include superstars from entertainment and all major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Lee Brice, Ben Higgins, Alfonso Ribeiro and more. The event has quickly become one of the LPGA Tour's most-watched tournaments of the season and has featured iconic moments like Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam's return to the LPGA Tour and two-time LPGA winner Jasmine Suwannapura's surprise engagement on the 18th green last year.

The Tournament of Champions is legendary for unique fan engagement opportunities and world-class experiences that extend beyond the course. HGV will be announcing new and exciting events this year, including three nights of private outdoor concerts, themed international food and drink stations and indulgent hospitality experiences. New faces and surprise guests will hit the links this year and the fun will continue off the course nightly within the award-winning Lake Nona community with live entertainment, luxurious accommodations and unmatched amenities. Past tournaments have featured performances from chart-topping artists like Boyz II Men, Lee Brice, Counting Crows and more.

The Tom Fazio-designed Lake Nona Golf & Country Club course is home to numerous professional golfers and world-class athletes. Noted as one of the top private golf and country clubs in the world, the picturesque, 600-acre Club is located within Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile community that is recognized among the fastest-growing and most innovative in the nation.

"We're thrilled to grow this world-class event and are confident the Tournament of Champions will continue to reach new heights at its extraordinary new home, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "As one of the LPGA Tour's premier events of the year, we are committed to delivering the unique and action-packed golf tournament that is widely recognized by golfers and fans alike."

"We are thrilled to welcome Hilton Grand Vacations to the LPGA family as our partner at the Tournament of Champions. This is one of the most exciting events on Tour, clearly earning its 'Party on Tour' nickname," said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. "Beautiful Lake Nona is sure to provide the perfect setting and I invite new and old fans to come out to see the best golfers in the world compete alongside some of your favorite celebrities."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome back the LPGA Tour for this one-of-a-kind tournament and launch the season in Lake Nona," said Rasesh Thakkar, Senior Managing Director of Tavistock Group, owner and developer of Lake Nona. "We're excited to establish a new home for the legendary Tournament of Champions and look forward to working with HGV to continue to elevate this signature event for years to come."

The tournament exclusively features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for $1.2 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke with no cut. Celebrities join them on the course, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified format. Qualifying pro-am players compete along with the stars during official tournament rounds. Florida's own Jessica Korda claimed the 2021 tournament's professional title last year for her sixth career LPGA Tour win. The Celebrity Division title win went to former tennis pro Mardy Fish, the event's first three-time winner.

The tournament will be hosted in compliance with all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect the health of all participants.

Celebrity participants, LPGA Tour professionals and visiting guests will be hosted at HGV's best-in-class Orlando resorts continuing the luxury experience away from the course. HGV's acquisition of Diamond Resorts created the largest upper upscale and luxury timeshare operator, with a combined 154 resorts. The powerhouse combination of these two experienced operators promises Diamond's proven track record of hosting an unforgettable tournament and experiential offerings with HGV's trusted name in high-quality vacation ownership.

The tournament will once again be televised live, airing Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel and Saturday and Sunday on NBC. For more details and updates, visit: HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading a global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world's top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of the 17-square-mile, Lake Nona Region, a master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children's programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com .

