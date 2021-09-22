Plant-based Nutritional Supplement Brand PlantFuel Taps College Athletes in Newly Launched Partnership Program

PR Newswire

Spencer Rattler, Olivia Dunne and Bryan Bresee Headline List of College Athletes Working with the Breakthrough Wellness Brand

Rap Superstar Lil Yachty and NFL Hall Of Fame Wide Receiver Terrell Owens Also Named Strategic Investors in PlantFuel

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company"), the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announced members of its official College Athlete Partnerships Program. Following the NCAA's recent rule change, college athletes are now allowed to profit from their names, images and likeness (NIL), and PlantFuel is tapping into a diverse group of student athletes from a range of athletic talents.

Leading PlantFuel's partnership program is Heisman Candidate and Oklahoma Sooners' quarterback, Spencer Rattler, Louisiana State University All-American Gymnast, Olivia Dunne, who has the largest social media following of any college athlete, and All-American Clemson defensive lineman and former number one recruit in the country, Bryan Bresee.

Additional athletes joining PlantFuel's College Athlete Partnerships Program include: John Metchie, Jordan Battle, Brian Robinson, and Josh Jobe from Alabama, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Brook Roberts from Arkansas, McKenzie Milton from Florida State, Julian Flemming from Ohio State, and Chris Steele from USC.

"I'm proud to partner with PlantFuel because they are committed to helping athletes perform at their best while also doing what's best for the planet," said Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. "Maximizing performance requires me to be selective about what goes into my body. I wanted to partner with a company that focuses on research, quality and safety."

"This is an entirely new frontier for brands to connect with college athletes," said PlantFuel Founder, Brad Pyatt. "We are excited to have assembled an amazing group of athletes to represent our brand and help connect with consumers as the 'go-to' choice for the highest performance and overall wellness for athletes."

Through PlantFuel's new program, athletes will promote the brand through social media activities, personal appearances, and content on the brand's website.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

