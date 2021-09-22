STL launches Accellus - an end-to-end fiber broadband and 5G wireless solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

STL launches Accellus - an end-to-end fiber broadband and 5G wireless solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL's position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. Over the past 5 years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN).

Accellus.jpg

As data demand rises and advanced use cases of IoT, AI, and immersive experiences emerge, digital networks need to deliver ultra-high bandwidth, low latency and intelligence at the edge. Open RAN enables this massive evolution cost effectively.

STL's Accellus is built on this industry leading converged optical-radio architecture. The company expects global adoption of this solution to accelerate at a rate of 250% YOY, driving better TCO for customers and gross margins for shareholders. Accellus will enable four core benefits for network creators - scalable & agile operations, faster time-to-market, lower TCO and greener networks.

Accellus will lead the industry's transition from tightly integrated, proprietary products to vendor-neutral and programmable converged wireless & fiber network solutions. It offers wireless and fiber-based converged solutions:

  1. 5G multi-band radios: Comprehensive Open RAN radio portfolio with single-and multi-band macro radios. Co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity to build general availability for Open RAN-based radios
  2. Indoor small cells: O-RAN compliant, highly power-efficient indoor 5G small cell solution, with level 1 processing at the edge
  3. Wi-Fi 6 Access Solutions: Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 radio solutions providing carrier-class public connectivity in dense environments
  4. RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC): Operating system for Open RAN 5G that allows the Open RAN ecosystem to use third-party apps for operational improvement and cost-savings
  5. Programmable FTTx (pFTTx): Comprehensive solution that brings programmability and software-defined networking to large scale FTTH, business, & cell site (FTTx) networks

Commenting on the launch of Accellus, Philip Laidler, Partner and Consulting Director, STL Partners, said: "One of the goals of O-RAN alliance was to broaden the RAN ecosystem and encourage innovation from a wider base of technology firms globally. STL's recent announcement is the latest indication that this goal is being met."

Commenting on the launch of Accellus, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: "Disaggregated 5G and FTTx networks based on open standards are increasingly prevalent for both greenfield & brownfield rollouts. These networks will require unprecedented scalability & agility, possible through an open and programmable architecture. STL's Accellus will unlock business opportunities for our customers and deliver immersive digital experiences globally."

About STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

STL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO15563&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stl-launches-accellus---an-end-to-end-fiber-broadband-and-5g-wireless-solution-301382941.html

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15563&Transmission_Id=202109221002PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15563&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment