4 Stocks Trading at a Discount

If you want to increase your likelihood to unearth bargains, one way to do so is to look for equities that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value estimate as calculated from the projected free cash flow (FCF) valuation model.

Unlike the discounted cash flow or discounted earnings valuation models, the projected FCF model allows investors to estimate the value of those companies whose record of revenue and earnings is not regular and may also incorporate losses in some quarters. The projected FCF uses normalized free cash flow and book value.

The following four stocks appear underestimated by the market according to the projected FCF model. They also have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Conn's Inc

The first company that holds the criteria is Conn's Inc ( CONN, Financial), a Texas-based operator of 154 specialty retail shops where consumers can purchase durable consumer goods.

The stock was trading at around $23.37 per share at close on Tuesday, which represents a discount to the projected free cash flow of $48.06 per share. The share price has risen by 125% over the past year for a market capitalization of $700.52 million and a 52-week range of $9.20 to $31.48.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $33 per share on Wall Street.

Titan Machinery Inc

The second stock that qualifies is Titan Machinery Inc ( TITN, Financial), a West Fargo, North Dakota-based owner and operator of agricultural and construction equipment chain stores.

The stock traded at around $24.82 per share at close on Tuesday, which represents a discount to the projected free cash flow of $53.87 per share. The price has grown 100.63% over the past year for a market capitalization of $571.10 million and a 52-week range of $12.50 to $35.24.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $37.33 per share.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc

The third stock that meets the requirements is BlueLinx Holdings Inc ( BXC, Financial), a Marietta, Georgia-based distributor of residential and commercial building products in the United States.

The stock traded at around $49.14 per share at close on Tuesday, representing a discount to the projected free cash flow of $62.07. The share price has risen 167.51% over the past year for a market capitalization of $490.80 million and a 52-week range of $17.93 to $70.38.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $81 per share.

Farmers National Banc Corp

The fourth stock that holds the criteria is Farmers National Banc Corp ( FMNB, Financial), a Canfield, Ohio-based regional bank providing banking and various financial services.

The stock traded at around $14.90 per share at close on Tuesday, representing a discount to the projected free cash flow of $25.29. The share price has risen nearly 50% over the past year for a market capitalization of $425.42 million and a 52-week range of $10.05 to $18.26.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $19.13 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.