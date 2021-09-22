Logo
Eiza González Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, presented an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Baby Driver, I Care a Lot, and Godzilla vs. Kong star Eiza+Gonz%26aacute%3Blez. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Eiza’s STARmeter Award kicks off coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month on IMDb, including exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Hispanic and Latino talent and films from the diaspora.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005123/en/

EG_1.jpg

Eiza González Receives an IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award (Photo courtesy Eiza González for IMDb)

González consistently trends high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, including five weeks in the top 10 in 2021. González most recently starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, I Care a Lot, and Spirit Untamed. Fans are eager for her upcoming performances in Ambulance and The Three-Body Problem. Video of González accepting her STARmeter Award is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi2443363097.

“Thank you so much for this award…I am so honored,” said Eiza González, celebrating her recognition from New York City. “I didn’t have an agent when I started my career, I only had my IMDbPro page, so I owe my career to IMDbPro—my mom wrote her phone number and email address on my page and that is how I got my first audition. I would fully recommend to up-and-coming actors who are struggling to find an agency or management, IMDbPro is your best friend and can help you get found and discovered.”

“STARmeter data shows that entertainment fans and professionals around the world have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about Eiza González following her breakout performances in films including Baby Driver and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate Eiza as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and look forward to watching her career continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways.”

From now until the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 15, IMDb is recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions to art, culture, and entertainment with exclusive videos and curated galleries. Features including “Hispanic+and+Latino+Stories+to+Celebrate+in+2021” and “Hispanic+and+Latino+Hollywood+Stars+to+Watch+in+2021” can be viewed at www.imdb.com%2Fimdbpicks%2Fcelebremos.

González also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who have inspired her career, including Salma+Hayek, Guillermo+del+Toro, and Mar%26iacute%3Ba+F%26eacute%3Blix, who she will portray in an upcoming biopic. IMDb users can add the TV series and films from González‘s IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at www.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist.

Previous IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award recipients include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård, and Olivia Wilde. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at www.imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdbpro.com) and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for;” IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The IMDbPro+Discover tool empowers members to search for entertainment industry professionals based on a variety of key data, experience, and expertise, including credit details, representation, and awards received. With more than 25 new search filters and more than 11 million professional name pages, IMDbPro Discover was created for established industry decision-makers, including casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners, and department heads. IMDbPro Discover includes advanced features to customize, export, and share dynamic lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile+devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb+TV, and produces IMDb+original+video+series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box+Office+Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com%2Fpress and follow @IMDb.

