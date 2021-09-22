Logo
Blink Charging and the City of San Antonio Launch EVSA Program with First Electric Vehicle Charger Deployments and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the San Antonio Zoo

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The Event signifies the First Phase of the EV San Antonio program, which will include 202 Blink Owned Level 2 Charging Ports and 3 DC Fast Chargers in the city

Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and the City of San Antonio held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the San Antonio Zoo to announce the installation of its first publicly accessible Blink EV charging station. The first deployments at the San Antonio Zoo are part of a comprehensive EV program to advance the city’s climate action and air quality goals.

The unique public-private agreement between Blink and the city allows for the deployment of 202 Level 2 charging stations and 3 DC fast- chargers throughout the city, furthering the city’s Electric Vehicle San Antonio Program (EV-SA).

In the city’s announcement of the ceremony, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, “I’m excited to see this project come to fruition. As the Mayor and EV driver, I support these new charging stations being installed on City property not only as an amenity for our residents but also as a visible sign that we are committed to clean and technologically advanced transportation choices.”

The Blink chargers were funded, in part, through the state-wide Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The $10.4 million fund is tasked with deploying Level 2 charging across Texas to make EV charging accessible and improve air quality.

At the Event, Blink Central Region Manager Ryan Durbiano remarked, “Blink is honored to support the City of San Antonio and the build-out of its EV charging infrastructure and help the city achieve its climate, sustainability, and air quality goals.”

In addition to the deployments already completed at the San Antonio Zoo, Blink is currently working to deploy five additional sites in the coming weeks.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

San Antonio: America’s 21st Century City

San Antonio is a global city with a dynamic economy and workforce, deep cultural heritage, and diverse, resilient, and welcoming communities . It is one of the strongest fiscally managed cities in the country, nurturing entrepreneurship, encouraging investment, and funding infrastructure. America’s seventh-largest city offers a vibrant business climate and growth opportunities in bioscience, financial services, aerospace, cybersecurity, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare. In 2015, UNESCO designated San Antonio’s 18th-century Spanish colonial missions as a World Heritage Site – the first in Texas. Proudly called Military City, USA®, San Antonio is home to one of the largest populations of active duty military, veterans, and crucial military commands. For more information, visit www.sanantonio.gov.

About San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio Zoo®, operating since 1914, is a nonprofit zoological facility committed to securing a future for wildlife. Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation, and education, the zoo's mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live. The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors each year and is open year-round. San Antonio Zoo operates the largest nature-based preschool in the country, Will Smith Zoo School, the Center for Conservation and Research, and Kiddie Park. San Antonio Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America, and Humane Certified by American Humane.

Blink Media Contact
[email protected]

Blink Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

