How Bergio International Plans to Dominate the Jewelry Industry - Faster, Leaner, and More Profitable Than Ever

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing, has announced a partnership with growth marketing engine PDOCS Labs Ventures.

The partnership with PDOCS Labs Ventures comes after a big year for Bergio International. They announced the acquisition of the fast growth online jewelry retailer, Aphrodite's, earlier this year. They then acquired technology based ecommerce & print-on-demand pioneer “Gearbubble,” which is known as one of the first platforms to sync into platforms like Amazon, Etsy, and others.

The plan: outmaneuver the entire jewelry industry through data science, new technologies, proprietary systems, and innovation that has not been seen before in the jewelry & accessories space.

BRGO has been looking for the right data & direct response team to take the digital side of their acquisitions to the next level. Through the new acquisitions, they were able to find "accelerator" PDOCS, which fit perfectly into the upcoming model and data needs.

The combined team behind PDOCS Labs Ventures has been responsible for an estimated $500m in revenue generated across ecommerce for the past 4 years. The 7 person team specializes in machine learning technology, direct-response copywriting, media buying, and most importantly for the deal: data-driven advertising & decision making.

Adam Lucerne and Jesse Gibson, Co-founders of PDOCS Labs Ventures, shared, "Our vision for this partnership is to create a roadmap for jewelry and ecom brands under the BRGO brand to go digital and adapt faster, leaner and more profitable than ever. The pandemic has created an equal playing field for the jewelry industry with many major outlets being forced to go digital... While other competitors are slowing down production, Bergio is ramping up at exponential speeds. BRGO is already projected to have an explosive 20X plus growth over last year."

Our plan is focused on lowering cost per acquisition, then becoming one of the first online retailers to leverage intent based-data to provide hyper-targeted remarketing across all major social channels - TikTok, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, and more. This alone will allow us to hit conversion metrics that other brands did not know were possible, allowing us to very quickly become a leader in this industry, while also document a repeatable process to be used in every future acquisition made by BRGO".

The data-engineering Heads of PDOCS Labs, Josh Hamilton and Chase Gibson commented on the opportunity of taking a major outlet digital stating:

"Brands have two options:

The first is to spend money to build audiences and rely on ad platforms for insight on performance. You spend money to rent anatomized data. The second is to leverage things like machine learning and live customer databases to build product-to-person specific audiences before spending a dollar. You own and control your data.

Bergio International is now leveraging the second option through our in-house tech. When you can map the market ahead of time, sales and profit become a predictable metric, VS a speculative one."

Bergio International has now found a rhythm into the technology & ecommerce industries with the help of the 2 leaders from its new acquisitions of Aphrodite's & Gearbubble. Jonathan Foltz & Don Wilson are now leveraging their network, know-how, & influence to set the company with all the newest technologies & partners under the BRGO holding company.

BRGO is pursuing & investing the newest data softwares & technologies to leverage the new digitally conscious world.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International, Inc., stated: "We hope to create a proven and repeatable digital growth framework which can be used across every jewelry & ecommerce brand that we acquire & scale up."

Berge also added: “This partnership is essential for the ecommerce launch of the Bergio Fine Jewelry & Bridal collection. Which will now compete with every fine jewelry ecommerce brand out there.”

CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information and to sign up, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

About PDOCS Labs Ventures

PDOCS Labs is a full service growth marketing agency focused on reverse engineering 8-9 figure companies and exits using “the PDOCS™ Method”; a research & development strategy.

PDOCS Labs has launched a four-front strategy within Bergio International:

Adam Lucerne and Jon Reyes have launched creative testing systems to reverse engineer person-perfect ads and messaging. Josh Hamilton and Chase Gibson of iiiintent.io have injected 500 million points of in-house data to re-model and identify customers to reduce advertising costs in the wake of iOS14 and predict conversion rates across market segments. Daniel Kurtz and Michael Kaleikini are focused on installing their proprietary technology used to Google rank ecommerce products and digital assets 300% faster than industry standard. Jesse Gibson, rounds out the quadrant by orchestrating sales and acquisition partnership opportunities for Bergio International on a global scale.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological changes; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

