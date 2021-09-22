Logo
Keysight's 5G Test Solutions Enable OPPO to Upgrade 5G Communication Lab in Shenzhen, China

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that OPPO, a leading mobile device manufacturer, has selected the company’s 5G+mobile+device+test+solutions to upgrade its 5G communications lab in Shenzhen, China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005676/en/

E7515B_with_Keysight_logo_OPPO.jpg

OPPO, a leading mobile device manufacturer, has selected Keysight’s 5G mobile device test solutions to upgrade its 5G communications lab in Shenzhen, China. (Photo: Business Wire)

OPPO's upgraded 5G communication lab includes three major modules: a radio frequency (RF) lab, a protocol lab and a network simulation lab. These labs are designed to explore the mobile devices’ fundamental communication capabilities and ultimate performances under different communication protocols and base stations. Keysight 5G protocol R&D testing application and channel emulation solutions were selected to verify the performance of OPPO’s 5G new radio (NR) design to help maintain their global leading position in advanced technology.

“OPPO is fully aware that reliability testing is mandatory before launching competitive commercial products into the market,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight's wireless test group. “Keysight 5G test solutions enable OPPO’s engineers to efficiently conduct power consumption testing, regression testing and new feature interoperability testing, as well as emulate crowded streets and high-speed train scenarios which helps OPPO implement their 5G strategy.”

Chipset manufacturers and their mobile device ecosystem use Keysight's 5G NR platform, which complies with the latest 3GPP 5G NR standards, to accelerate development, verification and operator acceptance. Keysight 5G solutions cover both Sub6GHz and millimeter wave frequencies for conducting and over-the-air (OTA) testing. Common development tools allow customers to share design insights at all stages of the product life cycle to speed the introduction of 5G NR products.

"The upgraded OPPO Communication Lab is a new milestone in our 5G strategy, and represents a new level of close cooperation with leading global technology companies,” said Shu Can, vice president and general manager of Product Strategic Planning and Cooperation Center at OPPO. “To support the rapid evolution of global 5G technology, we are pleased to join hands with Ericsson and Keysight to leverage our experience in 5G standards, products and applications, and enhance the 5G ecosystem worldwide."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005676/en/

