Smith-Midland President and CEO, Ashley Smith, Named to the 2021 Virginia 500 Power List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Smith-Midland President and CEO, Ashley Smith, Named to the 2021 Virginia 500 Power List

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) Smith-Midland President and CEO, Ashley Smith, has been named to the Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List. Inclusion in the list is a recognition of an individual's strength, influence and, prominence and reputation within their field. Smith is one of only 30 recipients in the Commonwealth of Virginia to be named in the Manufacturing Category.

Since its founding as Smith Cattleguard in 1960, Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. The $44 million publicly traded company Smith-Midland has grown substantially. since its founding in 1960 as Smith Cattleguard. The corporation maintains its success and growth by continuously creating innovative products and services, hiring elite staff associates, and supporting the development of employees to their fullest potential. Smith-Midland employs 230 people in three states, with the majority working in Virginia. Many of those employees have been with the company for greater than 10 years, exemplifying a loyalty almost unheard of in today's world. This testifies to the inclusive culture that Smith-Midland continues to cultivate.

Smith looks forward to the Company's ability to continue supporting Virginia as they invest in additional transportation infrastructure. "Virginia does a remarkable job, and I am proud to be part of the states' ongoing infrastructure improvements. I am delighted grateful to receive such an award, but this award would not be possible without all of the support and hard work from all of our staff associates," Ashley said. "Having safe, and efficient roads and transportation options benefits the entire community. Everyone at of us at Smith-Midland are is excited to do our their part to help make that happen."

Smith is a past chairman of the National Precast Concrete Association and is a current member of the Board of Trustees of Bridgewater College. He also serves as a volunteer leader with many civic, educational and charity organizations.

Published by Virginia Business, this is the second annual edition of the Virginia 500 Power List. In assembling the Virginia 500 Power list, Virginia Business considers an array of factors, including - but not limited to - annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees (in Virginia and worldwide), and how large of a presence the organization has in the Commonwealth.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SoftSound, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media and Sales Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664547/Smith-Midland-President-and-CEO-Ashley-Smith-Named-to-the-2021-Virginia-500-Power-List

img.ashx?id=664547

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment