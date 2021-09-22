9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

- Conference Dates: September 27th-30th -

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato is scheduled to present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 4:40 - 5:10 p.m. (ET)

Presenter: John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/nmtr/2113930

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Cantor Fitzgerald to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the respective conference.

For more information about the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Cantor Fitgerald conference website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several other early-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on collaborators; risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; and risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate Contacts:

Edward J. Sitar

Chief Financial Officer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

[email protected]

www.9meters.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

[email protected]

203-942-4626

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2577

