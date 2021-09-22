Intuit Ventures Launches to Accelerate Innovation for Early and Growth Stage Small Business and Consumer Fintech Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Intuit Ventures Launches to Accelerate Innovation for Early and Growth Stage Small Business and Consumer Fintech Companies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, today announced the launch of Intuit Ventures, its corporate venture capital program. Intuit Ventures will help accelerate innovation for businesses and consumers through the companies it invests in, driving future innovations for consumers and small businesses. The program will primarily invest in series B and C-stage companies that are solving small businesses and consumers’ biggest problems, with areas of interest including fintech, virtual expertise, consumer finance, omni-channel commerce, AI-enabled services and crypto/DeFi.

“Our mission of powering prosperity around the world inspires us to solve our customers’ most important financial challenges. Innovation both within Intuit and outside the company is critical to achieving our mission,” said Shveta Mujumdar, Vice President of Corporate Development and leader of Intuit Ventures at Intuit. “We have always supported the ecosystem around us with our open platform, and we’ve been partnering with startups on our platform for many years. Intuit Ventures accelerates our ability to empower entrepreneurs and the start-up community, and invest directly in their success.”

Intuit Ventures completed its first investment in Clearco, a high-growth series C-stage startup which offers unbiased, non-dilutive capital to digitally-native businesses and leverages data and insights to help them scale. Clearco strongly aligns with Intuit Ventures’ focus on fintech and omni-channel commerce as well as Intuit’s focus on small business success.

“When we considered investors in our latest fundraising, Intuit stood out based on their deep expertise with small businesses and our strategic alignment with their mission,” said Michele Romanow, Co-founder and CEO of Clearco. “We are proud to be the newest portfolio company of Intuit Ventures and are thrilled to have the support of such a strong technology company.”

To learn more about Intuit Ventures, please visit www.intuit.com/ventures.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005246r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005246/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment