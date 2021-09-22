Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation ( NYSE:H, Financial) and Playa+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced the opening of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive family-friendly resort. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the newest addition to the award-winning Hyatt Ziva portfolio, growing its footprint of effortless, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the new resort to deliver a new level of sophistication and service from the heart to the destination’s all-inclusive market.

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Aerial View (Photo: Business Wire)

Situated near the world-famous Cancun Hotel Zone, the 438-room Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort is nestled between the crystalline waters of the Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich. The new resort invites guests of all ages to connect with one another and ignite their senses with dramatic ambiance, vibrant cuisine, local culture, and state-of-the-art amenities amid an elevated resort atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled that Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to experience the Hyatt Ziva brand in Mexico, a key leisure destination this year,” said Frank Lavey, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Hyatt. “This addition to the Hyatt Ziva portfolio offers a sophisticated, multi-generational stay in the exciting Riviera Cancun region.”

“With elevated amenities along with Playa’s award-winning Service from the Heart and an extraordinary destination, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun represents the very best in all-inclusive luxury,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Since partnering with Hyatt less than a decade ago, the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara brands have become the premier all-inclusive experiences throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. We look forward to expanding our footprint together with Hyatt and our investment partners.”

Surrounded by lush jungle and sparkling waters, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun guests can uncover a true vacation paradise.

Unique room accommodations: The resort boasts luxurious and spacious suites with private balconies featuring stunning ocean views and special touches, including spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, hot tubs, turndown service, high-tech entertainment and complimentary minibars.

Expansive food and beverage offerings: Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers a variety of amenities including 17 globally inspired and locally authentic restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Water fun for everyone: Enjoy nine swimming pools including an ocean-view pool and a sprawling water park with tall slides and a kid's pool.

Enjoy nine swimming pools including an ocean-view pool and a sprawling water park with tall slides and a kid's pool. Wellbeing experiences: The resort also features a fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities, and a two-story Zen Spa inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture with 13 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms designed to reflect the breathtaking, natural scenery.

With more than 51,000 square feet of meeting and event space, modern accommodations, a multitude of gourmet dining options and superior conference facilities, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the ideal beachfront setting for weddings, anniversary celebrations, and corporate meetings. The property offers ease and convenience with state-of-the-art technology services and event planning staff to support all meetings and conference needs.

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is located at Bahia de Petempich SM 12 MZ 31 Lote14-02 Puerto Morelos, 77580 Q.R., Mexico.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.resortsbyhyatt.com%2Fziva-riviera-cancun.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

For further information:

About Hyatt Ziva

Hyatt Ziva premium all-inclusive resorts capture the delightful and vibrant experiences families seeking quality time with their loved ones need. Guests can make unforgettable family memories through effortless, on-site activities, a wide variety of culinary offerings reflecting local and global cuisines, and service from the heart designed to cater to multiple generations. For more information on Hyatt Ziva all-inclusive resorts or to make a reservation, visit allinclusive.hyatt.com, call +1-800-760 0944 or contact a preferred travel agent. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattAllIn.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club®brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

