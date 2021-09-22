Logo
10 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2021 List of America's Best RIA Firms

ACCESSWIRE
Sep 22, 2021
Tom Myers at Focus Partner Firm Bordeaux Wealth Advisors Named to Barron's 2021 List of America's Best Independent Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that that nine of its partner firms were named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 RIA Firms for 2021. This list is based on a national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading registered investment advisers in the U.S.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

  • Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers
  • Bartlett Wealth Management
  • Buckingham Strategic Wealth
  • The Colony Group
  • Crestwood Advisors
  • Douglas C. Lane & Associates
  • Edge Capital Group
  • GW & Wade
  • Joel Isaacson & Co.
  • Kovitz Investment Group

Additionally, Tom Myers of Focus partner firm Bordeaux Wealth Advisors ("Bordeaux") was named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2021. This list is also based on a national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading independent financial advisors in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to again have such an outstanding group of our partner firms named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 RIA Firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Each is led by dedicated and talented entrepreneurs whose passion for outstanding client service is at the core of everything that they do. These firms are industry leaders with excellent businesses that deliver consistent growth, not only because they have strong platforms but also because they have effectively leveraged the resources and permanent growth capital that Focus offers. These firms have greatly enhanced the diversity of the Focus partnership, which is an important benefit to all of our partners.

"We are also very pleased that Tom Myers was again named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. His entrepreneurship, growth mind-set and unwavering commitment to his clients is what makes Bordeaux so successful."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About the Barron's 2021 List of America's Best RIA Firms and the Barron's 2021 List of America's Best Independent Advisors
The Barron's rankings are calculated based on a formula applied to data compiled from a 100-question survey. The formula features three major categories based on their 2Q numbers, including (1) assets, (2) revenue and (3) quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's does multiple subcalculations.

Barron's also considers a wide range of qualitative factors, including the advisors' experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, the size, shape, and diversity of their teams, their charitable and philanthropic work and their compliance records.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

Charlie Arestia
Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
[email protected]

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665100/10-Focus-Partner-Firms-Named-to-Barrons-2021-List-of-Americas-Best-RIA-Firms

