Del Taco Hits the Jackpot on New Multi-Unit Deal with Seasoned Las Vegas-Based Franchisee

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Feel Good Brands and Del Taco Partner Up to Bring Three New Locations to Sin City Casinos

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces its newest multi-unit deal with successful franchise group, Feel Good Brands (FGB), with three planned new locations on the Las Vegas Strip and vicinity.

“Feel Good Brands operates 10 iconic, best-in-class food brands throughout Las Vegas and have dedicated ourselves to presenting 'feel good' moments by providing delicious food served fast,” said Lincoln Spoor, Founder and CEO of Feel Good Brands. “Guests at our restaurants are on-the-go, exploring all the Las Vegas Strip has to offer. They need delicious food that fits their time and convenience needs and Del Taco is just that. The brand’s dedication to fresh, quality ingredients in a quick-service format fits perfectly within the footprint of a Las Vegas casino and we know visitors are going to be thrilled at the idea of accessing this popular brand inside our casino food court operations.”

Spoor has worked in the QSR franchise industry for more than 25 years and specializes in bringing great concepts to casino hotel food courts. FGB’s portfolio includes top brands such as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Pick up Stix, Krispy Kreme and many more. In addition, Spoor and the Feel Good Brands team have incredible dedication to philanthropy and frequently partner with charities aiming to help those in need or that better the Las Vegas community – something they are well known for in the industry and in the city.

“This is a perfect example of how Del Taco still has significant opportunity to grow even in a heavily populated geography. We are well penetrated in Las Vegas with almost 40 restaurants, but for years we’ve been looking for an opportunity to access the tourist sector of the Las Vegas Strip, as we believe it will help us not only locally, but also help us to introduce the brand to customers nationally as they travel in and out of Las Vegas. We found a fantastic partner in Lincoln and his team at Feel Good Brands, who will open Del Tacos in several of the legendary Las Vegas casinos,” said Jeff Little, Del Taco’s SVP of Development. “They value their people, seek to partner with only top tier concepts, are strong operators and are renowned leaders in the Las Vegas community, all of which are characteristics we look for in franchise partners – and we are thrilled to partner together on this opportunity.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment, and non-traditional growth capability, presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco ( TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

About Feel Good Brands
Feel Good Brands was founded by Lincoln Spoor in 1998. He was instrumental in bringing the most sought-after doughnuts in the country to the heart of Nevada and the Western United States when he opened multiple Krispy Kreme locations. Today, Feel Good Brands represents a collection of 10 iconic and best-of-class brands. The company strives every day to provide customers with an exceptional dining experience.

Media Contact

Tara Woodall
Allison + Partners
[email protected]
619-342-9386

Media Contact for Feel Good Brands
Jeff Klein
PR Plus
[email protected]

