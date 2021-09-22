A. O. Smith Offers New Analytical Tool to help States and Policymakers Decarbonize Buildings to Meet U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

A. O. Smith Offers New Analytical Tool to help States and Policymakers Decarbonize Buildings to Meet U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today released details of a new analytical tool designed to help states, policymakers, utilities, installers and consumers by analyzing energy use data to help attain achievable solutions to meet greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals for the future. The tool, as outlined in an A. O. Smith white paper entitled "Electrification of Water and Space Heating in Buildings," provides a pragmatic roadmap to reducing GHG emissions resulting from water and space heating in buildings.

AO_Smith_Joshua_Greene.jpg

Pragmatic Building Decarbonization is Necessary to Successfully Meet Climate Change Mitigation Goals

The company's white paper details how the tool can be used to quantify energy use and environmental impact through various policy scenarios for residential and commercial space and water heating solutions in buildings. Among states highlighted are California and New York, two states with ambitious GHG reduction goals but very different climates and building inventories that are key factors in any solution. In these policy scenarios, the analysis also identifies associated costs, training and education needs and incentive considerations.

"Developing sustainable, innovative solutions in water heating is core to A. O. Smith's values, and we look forward to building on the important work we are sharing today to help mitigate the impact of GHG emissions in our industry," said Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. "A. O. Smith made a strong commitment earlier this year by announcing a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 10% by 2025 and is pushing the envelope on product innovations to continue to be an industry leader in offering solutions to reduce carbon outputs."

A. O. Smith, a global manufacturer of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products, has outlined recommendations for policymakers to drive building decarbonization. The proprietary analysis tool couples a state's or city's reduction goals with A. O. Smith's historic and real-time data as well as current and future water and space heating innovations for both new construction and retrofits in residential and commercial buildings.

"As global commitments to sustainability and efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change continue to grow, the deployment and development of low carbon footprint technologies is of utmost importance. Now is the time to align national, state, and local pragmatic decarbonization policies, coupled with workforce training and consumer education, which will all be critical in moving the needle on reducing building emissions," said Joshua Greene, corporate vice president, government and industry affairs.

According to Greene, consumer adoption of new space and water heating technologies and ultimately meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals will be driven by product affordability, lifestyle compatibility and incentives.

A. O. Smith will be offering the proprietary tool as well as its industry expertise to interested policy and energy leaders as states and cities consider goals, policies and solutions to reduce building carbon footprints. For more information, click here.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

A__O__SMITH_CORPORATION_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG15677&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-offers-new-analytical-tool-to-help-states-and-policymakers-decarbonize-buildings-to-meet-us-greenhouse-gas-reduction-goals-301383057.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG15677&Transmission_Id=202109221153PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG15677&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment