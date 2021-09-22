Logo
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (

LSE:IQAI, Financial) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced it has been awarded a European Patent for "Multiparameter Perfusion Imaging with Leakage Correction".

Already patented in the USA, this technology, also referred to loosely as "dual-echo", is a combined magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) acquisition and post-processing technology. IQ-AI subsidiary, Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), already possesses the post-processing technology made available in IB Neuro. Standardizing the acquisition protocols across all major vendor platforms, such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers is the final component. This work is being funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded to Principal Investigator Dr. Charles Quarles, PhD, Professor and Chair of the Division of Neuroimaging Research at the Barrow Neurological Institute (Phoenix, AZ).

This technology offers the added benefit of simultaneously generating both dynamic contrast (DSC) and dynamic contrast enhanced (DCE) permeability parameters using a single, more simplified, MR acquisition sequence. The acquisition protocol also eliminates the need to administer pre-load doses of gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA), resulting in a 50% reduction in GBCA consumption for MR perfusion data acquisition. This reduction in GBCA for DSC perfusion imaging acquisition aligns perfectly with IQAI's recently awarded patent for 0% contrast in standard MRI T1-weighted imaging, being developed in IB Zero G™.

"This EU patent further extends our leading position in the translation and development of novel MR Imaging technologies in major global markets. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Dr. Quarles, other collaborators on the grant, and the leading scanner vendors in the industry," said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB.

For further information, please contact:

IQ-AI Limited

Trevor Brown/Vinod Kaushal/Brett Skelly/Michael Schmainda

Tel: 020 7469 0930

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Lucy Williams/Heena Karani

Tel: 020 7220 9797

About Imaging Biometrics, LLC

Imaging Biometrics®, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LON: IQAI) (OTCQB: IQAIF), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
Tel: 212-564-4700
[email protected]

SOURCE: IQ AI Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665152/IQ-AI-Limited-Awarded-EU-Patent-For-Dual-Echo-MR-Perfusion-Processing

img.ashx?id=665152

