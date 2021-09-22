Neighborhood Healthcare Selects Tabula Rasa Healthcare for PACE-Centered Pharmacy Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Neighborhood Healthcare Selects Tabula Rasa Healthcare for PACE-Centered Pharmacy Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced today a newly signed agreement with Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

The non-profit organization deployed TRHC's CareKinesis and Pharmastar Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) services in its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®) facility in Riverside, CA., that opened July 1.

"As a new PACE center, we place medication safety as a top priority," said Sophia Rodrigues, Executive Director of Neighborhood Healthcare PACE. "TRHC's deep experience with PACE and the unique benefits of its CareKinesis and Pharmastar solutions align perfectly with our work to provide seniors with tailored medical care."

CareKinesis is the first national PACE-centric medication management and distribution pharmacy that reduces medication-related risk while enhancing economic, clinical, and humanistic outcomes. Along with Pharmastar's full-service pharmacy benefits management solution, these offerings will provide Neighborhood Healthcare with PACE-specific 340B pharmacy expertise.

"We are thrilled to assist Neighborhood Healthcare's PACE facility," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "Our engagement will help support its continued growth in serving seniors throughout Southern California."

"We're pleased to implement TRHC's solutions in our PACE offerings," added Rakesh Patel, MD, MBA, FAAFP, CPE, CEO of Neighborhood Healthcare. "TRHC's PACE and pharmacy expertise underscores our mission to improve the health and happiness of the communities we serve by providing quality care to all, regardless of situation or circumstance."

To learn more about TRHC and its PACE solutions, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Neighborhood Healthcare
Neighborhood Healthcare provides quality, compassionate, whole-person care to everyone, regardless of their circumstance, throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties. We go above and beyond in serving those in need with high integrity, professionalism, and in the spirit of collaboration, just as we did when founded more than 50 years ago. In doing so, we dedicate ourselves to improving community health so everyone can live happy and healthy lives.

favicon.png?sn=NY15716&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neighborhood-healthcare-selects-tabula-rasa-healthcare-for-pace-centered-pharmacy-solutions-301383029.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15716&Transmission_Id=202109221128PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15716&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment