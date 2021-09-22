CPMG Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Added Positions: QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2021Q2, CPMG Inc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 67.78% of the total portfolio. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 8,478,790 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 3,169,845 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,219 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%

CPMG Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $369.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.