With Leading Clean Energy Portfolio, PG&E Recognizes National Clean Energy Week

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

With Leading Clean Energy Portfolio, PG&E Recognizes National Clean Energy Week

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been helping drive the clean energy transition in California and the United States for more than 20 years and is proud to support this year’s National Clean Energy Week (Sept. 20-24).

“We are proud of our history as a leader in the industry and helping California achieve its bold clean energy goals,” said Jason Glickman, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Planning, and Strategy. “We are working every day to identify new ways to bring on more clean energy resources that will improve our environment while delivering safe and reliable energy to more than 16 million people in Northern and Central California.”

Clean Energy Portfolio

PG&E delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy. In 2020, more than 35% of the electricity PG&E delivered to its customers came from eligible renewable resources including solar, wind, bioenergy, geothermal and small hydropower. Adding nuclear and large hydropower, about+85%25+of+PG%26amp%3BE%26rsquo%3Bs+electric+power+mix+was+from+carbon-free+resources.

Solar Power Growth

At 45%, large-scale solar energy accounted for the largest portion of PG&E’s total renewable energy power mix in 2020.

Additionally, PG&E has connected more than 580,000 customers with private rooftop solar to the electricity grid, and supports customers with resources before, during and after they go solar. The rooftop solar in PG&E’s service area represents about 20% of all rooftop solar in the country.

PG&E’s Solar+Choice program offers customers an easy way to go solar — without installing rooftop solar panels. Through the program, customers can purchase up to 100% of their electricity from a community solar program generating power in California.

Adopting Electric Vehicles

PG&E is committed helping increase EV adoption in its service area, where about a quarter of all electric vehicles in the U.S. can be found. Increasing EV adoption is a critical component to making California’s clean air future a reality as transportation is the single+largest+source+of+greenhouse-gas+emissions+in+California, contributing 41%. The state aims to have 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 as well as 250,000 charging stations. Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive+order in September 2020 that will prohibit the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles after 2035.

Responding to the high rate of EV adoption in its service area, PG&E supports the large-scale electric infrastructure needed to incorporate EV charging systems onto the electric grid. This includes supporting customers for their EV-related projects along with specifically designed programs helping customers transition to electric across light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, PG&E supports EV adoption through specially designed rates, rebates and tools.

Progress on Battery Energy Storage

PG&E is investing in battery energy storage to enhance overall grid reliability, integrate renewables, and help customers save energy and money.

The company currently has contracts for battery energy storage projects totaling more than 1,400 MWs of capacity to be deployed throughout its service area and the state through 2023. PG&E is well-positioned with the battery energy storage projects under contract to meet the state’s ambitious clean energy and storage goals, while ensuring grid reliability.

In addition to large, grid-scale battery energy storage, PG&E connects hundreds to thousands of new, behind-the-meter (BTM) battery energy storage systems to the grid every month. To date, more than 28,000 PG&E customers have installed and connected BTM battery energy storage systems to the grid throughout PG&E’s service area — most of which are residential customers — totaling more than 316 MWs of capacity.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005803r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005803/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment