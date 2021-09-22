Barings Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Barings BDC, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BBDC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) and Sierra Income Corporation is fair to Barings BDC shareholders. Following the transaction, Barings BDC stockholders are expected to own approximately 58.7% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Barings BDC shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Barings BDC and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Barings BDC shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Barings BDC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Barings BDC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Barings BDC shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005846/en/