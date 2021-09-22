Zai Lab Holds Virtual Research and Development Day

-- Expects to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025

-- Aspires to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today held a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors to provide an in-depth look at its product portfolio and pipeline and its global operations.

“At Zai, we have established a strong foundation for growth, with the pipeline, platform, and people necessary to drive our success,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, at the event. “Building on that foundation, we expect to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025. We aspire to become a leading global biopharma company, serving as many patients as possible around the world.”

At the event, Zai Lab’s senior leadership provided deep dives into the company’s marketed products and clinical candidates, including in-licensed assets to which Zai Lab has Greater China rights and compounds in its internal pipeline to which Zai Lab has global rights. The presentations included discussions of product mechanisms of action, key preclinical and clinical data, differentiating features, and future development plans by both Zai Lab and its partners.

Dr. Alan Sandler, President and Head of Global Development, Oncology, provided an overview of significant unmet needs in lung cancer in China and the opportunities to address those needs provided by repotrectinib, CLN-081, TPX-0022, adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields. He continued by discussing the unmet needs in GI cancers in China and Zai’s promising therapies to treat them, including bemarituzumab, margetuximab, TPX-0022, QINLOCK (ripretinib), adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields.

“Lung cancer and gastrointestinal cancers are the leading causes of cancer death in China,” Dr. Sandler commented. “Chinese patients with these diseases have limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Zai Lab has built franchises of therapies, including medicines that target specific gene mutations, that, if approved, could treat up to one-quarter of lung cancer patients and up to one-half of gastric cancer patients in China. We are committed to bringing these important treatments to patients as soon as possible.”

Dr. Sandler made detailed presentations about other oncology/hematology compounds, including odronextamab, tebotelimab, and retifanlimab. He also provided insight into Zai Lab’s internal research strategy and overviews of the company’s internal pipeline products ZL-2309 (CDC7 inhibitor), ZL-1201 (CD47 inhibitor), ZL-2201 (DNA-PK), and ZL-1218 (Treg depleter).

Dr. Harald Reinhart, Chief Medical Officer, Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases, provided an overview of the autoimmune and infectious disease markets in China and opportunities to address unmet needs by efgartigimod, ZL-1102 (IL-17 inhibitor), sulbactam/durlobactam, and omadacycline.

“Zai Lab has built exciting franchises of product candidates in autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, with four truly differentiated assets,” said Dr. Reinhart. “Treatments for autoimmune disorders hold immense promise, and we have in-licensed or internally developed drugs that we believe have strong scientific rationale and data. With the high prevalence of antibiotic resistance, we believe that infection is an area of great unmet medical need in China that can be addressed by our compounds.”

William Liang, Chief Commercial Officer, described the capabilities and strategy of Zai Lab’s commercial organization and the successful launches of ZEJULA, Optune, and QINLOCK.

“Our commercial organization has bold ambitions,” said Mr. Liang. “In the near term, we aim to become the market leader in China for ZEJULA, Optune, and QINLOCK and set a solid foundation for future success. In the medium term, we are preparing for 10 additional product launches in Greater China. And in the long term, we want to establish therapeutic area leadership in both China and the United States to enable Zai Lab to emerge as a leading global biopharmaceutical company.”

Additional perspective was provided at the event by Tao Fu, Chief Strategy Officer; Jonathan Wang, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development; and Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentations will reside at the microsite for the event at https://zailabranddday.gcs-web.com.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements relating to our strategy and plans; potential of and expectations for our business and pipeline programs; capital allocation and investment strategy; clinical development programs and related clinical trial data; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; regulatory approvals for our pipeline programs and the timing thereof; the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of our collaboration partners’ products and investigational therapies; the anticipated benefits and potential of investments, collaborations and business development activities; and our future financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements containing words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products; (2) our ability to finance our operations and business initiatives and obtain funding for such activities, (3) our results of clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and general economic, regulatory and political conditions and (6) the risk factors identified in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Ron Aldridge / Lina Zhang

+1 (781) 434-8465 / +86 136 8257 6943

[email protected] / [email protected]

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011

[email protected] / [email protected]

Zai Lab Limited