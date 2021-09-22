Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist with Hurricane Ida Recovery and Relief Efforts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist with Hurricane Ida Recovery and Relief Efforts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Support for American Red Cross and local nonprofits will provide shelter, other immediate assistance needs in affected communities

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the company announced today. This includes a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross that will help to bring shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance to hard hit areas across the South, including Louisiana, and the Northeast United States.

"Our thoughts are with all our friends, neighbors and teammates in Louisiana and the Northeast who are dealing with the unprecedented impacts from Hurricane Ida," said Jennifer Lowe, Boeing's vice president of National Strategy & Engagement. "Through our corporate charitable donations and through the personal donations of our employees, the full Boeing team stands ready to assist those hardest hit by this devastating storm."

The remaining $500,000 will fund additional local organizations to help communities with short and longer-term needs such as clean up, repairs and rebuilding, including:

"Thanks to Boeing's generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to count on partners like Boeing as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer programs, gift matching programs and the Employee Disaster Relief Fund – an employee-managed fund that provides individual disaster aid for employees affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made to support Hurricane Ida relief.

"World Central Kitchen has mobilized quickly to get fresh meals to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. "We're grateful for Boeing's support and belief in our mission, which helps us carry out this critical work providing nourishing meals for those in need, and look forward to their team engaging with our future relief work."

Disaster recovery and relief efforts in Louisiana and the Northeast align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence. Boeing employs more than 820 people in Louisiana, most of whom are building NASA's Space Launch System — the world's most powerful rocket— which will take the first woman and first person of color to the moon. Boeing employs more than 4,500 employees who call Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey home. The Boeing Philadelphia site serves as headquarters for Boeing's Vertical Lift division, where engineers and manufacturers produce military helicopters like the CH-47 Chinook and V-22 Osprey.

Boeing is active and engaged in Louisiana and the Northeast region of the U.S., contributing a combined $8.7 million in charitable contributions over the last five years. Since 2012, Boeing has donated more than $1.6 million to hurricane relief efforts in the U.S.

About Boeing:
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact:
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG13006&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-donates-1-million-to-assist-with-hurricane-ida-recovery-and-relief-efforts-301382228.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13006&Transmission_Id=202109221200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13006&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment